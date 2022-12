Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Donovyn Hunter scored 16 points and had six steals as South Medford (Ore.) overpowered Konawaena 72-52 in the opening round of the ‘Iolani Prep Classic on Thursday.

Hunter, who will play at Oregon State next season, shot 7-for-13 from the field as South Medford improved to 6-0.

“Donovyn sets the tempo,” Panthers coach Tom Cole said.

Hunter sparked the Panthers’ pressure defense. As a team, they forced 25 Konawaena turnovers, 19 in the first half. They led 15-0 in the first quarter.

“We knew coming in they were coming out with a press. We knew what to do. I don’t think everyone was ready to play,” Konawaena coach Bobbie Awa said.

South Medford’s balanced attack included Tatum Schmerbach, who hustled for 10 points and eight rebounds, and Kendall Fealey, who tallied 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the field.

“It’s good to get the first one done, that’s for sure. We’re lucky to get a win,” Cole said. “We have a mixture of some really experienced kids, good senior leadership and six freshmen.”

Senior Braelyn Kauhi led Konawaena (4-3) with 14 points. Alexa Meyer tallied 12 points and Ki‘ilei Leleiwi chipped in 10. Konawaena started three freshmen, and by the second quarter, the Wildcats fared better against the press. South Medford stayed in control, however.

“They did a good job,” Awa said of the Panthers. “We turned it over, they scored. We turned it over, they scored.”

Hunter was a force, using her 6-foot frame and quickness to dominate on defense. The senior had four steals in the first half. Using a 2-2-1 zone press and fullcourt man pressure, the Panthers led 43-21 at intermission.

“With everything that happened with COVID. We’re just grateful to be back here, honestly, and with a young group. We’re going to benefit with the competition this tournament brings,” Cole said. “I like Kona. I’ve always admired Bobbie. She does a great job.

“Back in 2015, they beat us in the semifinals when the Molina kids were there, so I knew they would be competitive regardless of the lineup that they have. I knew those kids would always be tough regardless of the score and they proved that again.”

One of the six freshmen who suited up for South Medford was Mayen Akpan, daughter of former Hawaii basketball and football player Tony Akpan. Mayen Akpan, a 6-foot-3 freshman, scored four points and hauled in six rebounds.

It was Akpan’s first visit to the islands since 2020, when the family’s home burned down.

“I’m just happy seeing her playing, coming back to Hawaii, watching her play. Who knows? Someday she might be here playing volleyball or basketball for UH,” said Akpan, 40.

Akpan looks very much like he did during his college days, with a little gray on his beard.

“We lost the home, but people in Hawaii, friends all over, they were so helpful. They contributed, helped us financially. The emotional help was much bigger than anything. We are still rebuilding, but we’re almost done and the kids are happy. I’m happy to be back here seeing some family,” said Akpan, who has four children. “Thanks to Hawaii for the support. I’m glad to have been a part of the program here.”

‘Iolani 60, Moanalua 34

Haylie-Anne Ohta scored 13 points and Paige Oh added 12, including three treys, for the Raiders.

Sophomore Shailoh Liilii led Moanalua (5-5) with 10 points.

‘Iolani (8-0) will play Incarnate Word (Mo.) in today’s 8 p.m. semifinal.

It was a defensive struggle before Moanalua took a lead, 6-4, just briefly in the second quarter. The Raiders then warmed up from the perimeter and went on a run. After Callie Pieper’s layup with three seconds left in the first half, the Raiders had a 25-12 lead.

Moanalua pulled within eight in the third quarter, but ‘Iolani got a boost. Freshman guard Hailey Fernandez sparked a 10-2 run as the Raiders extended the lead to 40-24.

Incarnate Word (Mo.) 75, Campbell 39

Natalie Potts scored 20 of her 24 points in the first half as the Red Knights stormed past the Sabers. Zoe Best had 15 and Brooke Coffey added 12. A Nebraska-bound senior, Potts was tough to stop once she got her perimeter shot going.

Incarnate Word (3-0), ranked No. 1 in the MaxPreps national rankings, will play host ‘Iolani in the semifinal round.

Aliyah Bantolina led Campbell (2-5) with 15 points and Taysia Molina-Schutte added 12.

The smaller Sabers hung tough and led by one point early in the second quarter, but the Red Knights went on a 21-2 run to close the first half for a 41-23 lead.

Carondelet (Calif.) 69, Damien 57

Zoe Gregorios scored 17 points and Keisha Vitalicio had 13 as the Cougars rallied from a 13-point deficit. Giana Arcidiacono and Kamil Reid added 11 points each for the Cougars (6-0). Carondelet will play South Medford in a 6:30 p.m. semifinal today.

Coach Mark Arquero’s Monarchs scored the first nine points of the game on a 3 by Kody Wengler and consecutive treys by senior guard Theresa Anakalea. Damien’s biggest lead was 21-8, but the Cougars used a deep bench to eventually take the lead.

With seven seconds left in the first half, Vitalicio splashed a straightaway 3 to give Carondelet its first lead of the game, 31-30.

The Cougars scored the first six points of the third quarter and never trailed again.

Anakalea led the Monarchs with 26 points, connecting on three 3-pointers while shooting 7-for-7 at the free-throw line. In five games over an eight-day span, the senior averaged 26.8 points per game. That includes a 27-point performance against CIF Division I powerhouse Esperanza, and Thursday night’s effort against Carondelet, which finished the 2021-22 season ranked No. 8 in California by MaxPreps.

Center Makana Kamakeeaina added 13 points and Tiare Arquero chipped in eight for Damien (5-2).

“Our kids learned tonight, you have to bring it because teams over here play really hard,” Carondelet coach Kelly Sopak said. “You have to play the full court for 32 minutes.”

This is Sopak’s third time coaching in the Classic.

“Coming here is outstanding. It’s one of the best tournaments in the country. You get to come enjoy the weather, but above all that it’s the hospitality that ‘Iolani provides with Nike and the Youngs and Eddie (Maruyama) and everyone here at ‘Iolani,” said Sopak, who previously coached at Miramonte. “Coming here so many times, it’s great bringing a new group. This is the first time with this school for them to experience island life and playing basketball. It’s something they’ll remember for the rest of their life.”