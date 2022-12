Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The junior guard poured in 34 points as Kaimuki edged McKinley 48-45 in the opening round of the Kaimuki Invitational on Thursday. In other games at Kaimuki, No. 3 Punahou and No. 10 Kahuku advanced with wins.

At the Kapaa Invitational, Pupu Sepulona scored 18 points as No. 4 Saint Louis routed Kauai 63-35.

At the Moanalua Invitational, No. 9 Kamehameha edged No. 5 Kailua 53-51 to avenge a loss to the Surfriders last week.

Thursday’s boys basketball scores

Nonconference

@ Kalani 66, Hawaii Baptist 44

> KLN: Josh Schutter 16, Brandon Chance 13, Luke Seno 13.

Kaimuki Invitational

Kaimuki 48, McKinley 45

> KAIM: Jeremiah White 34. MCK: Aries Mejias 12 (4 treys), Zaniel Ortega 10.

No. 3 Punahou 91, Kapolei 35

> PUN: Tucker Lam 20 (4 treys), Dillon Kellner 12, Jon Yoshimoto 12. KPO: David Edwards 11.

No. 7 Leilehua 54, Mid-Pacific 40

> LEI: Ui Muti 12, Twain Wilson 12. MPI: Daris Chizer 9.

No. 10 Kahuku 63, Saint Louis I-AA 42

> KAH: Leonard Ah You 32, Kache Kaio 13. STL2: Hayden Hannemann 22.

Kapaa Invitational

At Kapaa HS

Kohala 54, Seabury Hall 35

> KOH: Layden Kauka 20, Landon Kauka 17 (3 treys). SEAB: Zack Devane 14.

No. 4 Saint Louis 63, Kauai 35

> STL: Pupu Sepulona 18. KAUAI: Joshua Rego 13, Syrus Delos Reyes 12 (4 treys).

@ Kapaa 37, Le Jardin 34

> KPA: Keaka Kauhane 20 (8-8 FT). LJA: Espn Bennett 17 (5 treys).

At Wilcox Gym

Waipahu 45, Waimea 32

> WAIP: Noah DeLeon 15, Adonys Hill 10. WAIM: Kelani Lewis 12.

University 48, Island 14

> ULS: Trey Ambrozich 14, Duke Mobley 11. ISL: Lukas Meyer 6.

Moanalua Invitational

No. 1 Maryknoll 44, No. 6 Mililani 35

No. 2 ‘Iolani 43, Kamehameha-Maui 34

No. 9 Kamehameha 53, No. 5 Kailua 51

Moanalua 52, Kamehameha-Hawaii 39

Friday’s games

Nonconference

Roosevelt at Pearl City

Kaimuki Invitational

Semifinals

No. 7 Leilehua vs. No. 10 Kahuku, 6:30 pm

No. 3 Punahou vs. Kaimuki, 8 pm

Consolation

McKinley vs. Kapolei, 8 pm

Mid Pacific vs. Saint Louis I-AA, 5 pm

Kapaa Invitational

At Kapaa HS

University vs. Kauai, 4:30 pm

No. 4 Saint Louis vs. Waipahu, 6 pm

Kohala vs. Kapaa, 7:30 pm

At Wilcox Gym

Island vs. Kauai, JV, 4:30 pm

Island vs. Seabury Hall, 6 pm

Waimea vs. Le Jardin, 7:30 pm

Moanalua Invitational

Kamehameha-Maui vs. No. 1 Maryknoll, 3:15 pm

No. 5 Kailua vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 5 pm

Moanalua vs. No. 9 Kamehameha, 6:45 pm

No. 2 ‘Iolani vs. No. 6 Mililani, 8:30 pm