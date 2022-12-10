comscore Big West adds 3 conference championship tournaments
Big West adds 3 conference championship tournaments

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede (3) and outside hitter Riley Wagoner (6) blocked the hit of UC Santa Barbara right side Tallulah Froley on Oct. 22.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede (3) and outside hitter Riley Wagoner (6) blocked the hit of UC Santa Barbara right side Tallulah Froley on Oct. 22.

The Big West Conference will add a women’s volleyball tournament starting next season, with softball and baseball championships to follow, the conference announced on Friday. Read more

