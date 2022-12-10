comscore ‘Iolani falls as last hope for Hawaii teams in Classic
‘Iolani falls as last hope for Hawaii teams in Classic

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Natalie Potts scored 18 points as national powerhouse Incarnate Word (Mo.) overpowered ‘Iolani 67-34 in the semifinals of the ‘Iolani Prep Classic. Read more

