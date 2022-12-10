‘Iolani falls as last hope for Hawaii teams in Classic

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Natalie Potts scored 18 points as national powerhouse Incarnate Word (Mo.) overpowered ‘Iolani 67-34 in the semifinals of the ‘Iolani Prep Classic.

The Red Knights (4-0), ranked No. 1 in the nation by MaxPreps, will battle South Medford (Ore.), which ousted Carondelet (Calif.) in the other semifinal, 69-59. The championship game will tip off at 7 p.m.

“We’re so used to playing back-to-back games. We’re used to travel. We’ve traveled every year. We just play the game, leave and do it again when we get home,” said Potts, who will play at Nebraska next season. “I just want to do it for the team. We all incorporate what we need to and add to the game.”

Potts was seemingly everywhere, a 6-foot-3 wing with a strong post game, shooting guard skills and tremendous defensive instincts. Kaylynn Janes added 16 points and Brooke Coffey added 10 as Incarnate Word dominated in the paint despite the hearty efforts of the home team.

“ ‘Iolani is a good team. I saw that they were 5-0 and state champs like us. I thought we would have a close game,” Potts said.

Haylie-Anne Ohta led ‘Iolani, the Hawaii defending state champion, with 15 points. It was the Raiders’ first loss after eight wins in nonconference play.

“It’s disappointing that the difference was so large, but they’re just too big for us,” ‘Iolani coach Dean Young said. “At halftime, I told them, ‘Don’t worry about the score. We’re going to try to win the next quarter. Try to improve and grow. We’re going to get something out of this.’ I was happy with that.”

Incarnate Word outscored ‘Iolani by six points in the third stanza.

“The fourth quarter got out of control. We got tired,” Young said.

The Raiders stayed close at the onset. After Ohta swished a baseline jumper, it was 5-2 with 3:25 left in the first quarter. The Red Knights stretched the lead to 13-4 after buckets by Potts and Janes in the paint.

‘Iolani got a 3-pointer by Ohta and another by Callie Pieper to cut the lead to 15-10 going into the second quarter.

Mia Frye’s tough drive and layup brought Raider Nation — the large student contingent — to its feet. That made it 19-12 with 4:42 left in the first half. However, the powerhouse squad from St. Louis responded with an explosion, going on a 13-4 run to close the half.

The bigger Red Knights went right to the block to open the second half. Potts scored easily on back-to-back buckets. The margin widened much more in the final quarter.

Potts comes from a family with no sports background.

“My dad puts flooring into homes. My mom works for a company, air billing. My sister dances. My brother used to do basketball and volleyball,” she said.

South Medford makes for an intriguing matchup.

“I’m excited. They’ve got some size,” Potts said. “They’ll be a really tough game, which is what we need. We have another tournament when we get back home which is always a good one, so playing these tough teams will really get us prepared.”

For a nationally recognized program, the Red Knights have no particular swagger. They’re blue-collar, smart, skilled and physical.

“Being No. 1 is really exciting, but we don’t think about it. Sometimes I just forget about it. I just love playing the game,” Potts said.

South Medford (Ore.) 59, Carondelet (Calif.) 49

Donovyn Hunter poured in 25 points as the Panthers (3-0) advanced to the final.

Keisha Vitalicio led Carondelet with 13 points and Jamie Kent added 11, shooting 9-for-10 at the free-throw line. It was the first loss of the season for the Cougars after six wins.

Kendall Fealey scored 13 points and Sara Schmerbach added 11 for South Medford, which is No. 17 in the OSAA 6A rankings. Carondelet finished last season ranked No. 8 in California by MaxPreps.

Konawaena 65, Damien 55

Braelyn Kauhi scored 21 points and pulled down six rebounds as the Wildcats fended off the Monarchs’ third-quarter rally. Alexa Meyer added 13 points for Konawaena (5-3).

Theresa Anakalea led Damien (5-3) with 24 points, but the Wildcats engineered a mix of zone and man defensive looks that forced the dynamic scorer out of her normal shooting areas. Anakalea shot 8-for-27 from the field. She is averaging 26.3 points in her last six games.

Konawaena opened a small lead during the second quarter. Kauhi scored on a turnaround jumper in the paint, and Meyer hit a 3, then a fast-break layup as the Wildcats opened a 28-20 lead with 1:56 left in the first half.

Kaylie Yamasaki’s 25-foot 3-pointer tumbled in, and she splashed another trey at the buzzer to give Konawaena a 34-20 lead at halftime.

Anakalea got going with a 3, a layup off a steal and then two free throws to bring Damien within 34-27 just 49 seconds into the second half. She had 15 points in the third quarter, but the Wildcats answered with clutch treys by Angelie Molina and Mikela Salazar-Harrell. After Yamasaki splashed a 3, Konawaena led 49-37 going into the final quarter.

After Meyer and Haikela Hiraishi scored on layups, the Wildcats had their biggest lead, 53-40. Kauhi’s corner 3 extended it to a 16-point margin with 5:22 remaining.

Campbell 76, Moanalua 35

Aliyah Bantolina scored 17 points and Julien Parado added 16 as the Sabers won in consolation bracket play.

Janalyn Sotelo added 13 points and Faith Mersburgh tallied 11 for Campbell (3-5).

Rhea Nobleza scored 13 and Akaecia Mateo had 11 for Moanalua (5-6).