Leilehua outlasts Kahuku in overtime at Kaimuki Invitational

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Twain Wilson scored 20 points as No. 7 Leilehua survived and advanced with a 79-69 overtime win over No. 10 Kahuku on Friday night at the Kaimuki Invitational. Read more

