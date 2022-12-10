Leilehua outlasts Kahuku in overtime at Kaimuki Invitational

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Twain Wilson scored 20 points as No. 7 Leilehua survived and advanced with a 79-69 overtime win over No. 10 Kahuku on Friday night at the Kaimuki Invitational. Read more

Wilson connected on three 3-pointers and was part of Leilehua’s relentless full-court man-to-man pressure. Pule Atualevao came up big in OT with 10 of his 12 points. Point guard Zelston Militante finished with nine points before fouling out in the extra period.

Leonard Ah You led Kahuku with 24 points before he, tool, fouled out in OT. Kahler Vendiola added 13 points and Ben Holakeituai tallied 11. Holakeituai also committed his fifth personal foul after regulation.

Kahuku trailed for most of the second half, but tied the game at 44. That’s when Leilehua went on a 7-0 run, spurred by fullcourt defensive pressure.

Down 54-47, Kahuku rallied to tie it at 54.

Matteus Ioane’s layup opened the lead to 60-56, but Tuhi Smith’s floater cut the lead to two points with 16.7 seconds left in regulation.

Holakeituai sank two free throws to tie the game at 60 with 4.2 seconds to go.

Atualevao got open for a last-second shot, but missed from 5 feet out as time expired.

In the extra period, Zelston Militante made two free throws and Wilson buried a 3 after stealing the ball. After Atualevao hit back-to-back layups, the Mules had a comfortable 73-66 lead.

In the other semifinal, No. 3 Punahou trounced host Kaimuki, 98-49.

Consolation

Saint Louis I-AA 47, McKinley 34

> STL2: Michael Joshua Price 10. MCK: Pale Petelo 13.

Kapolei 49, Mid-Pacific 46

> KPO: Caleb Paakaula 11, Anthony Dunn 13. MPI: Tyson Norr 14, Jacob Bow 13.

Kapaa Invitational

At Kapaa HS

University 47, Kauai 37

> ULS: Koa Laboy 10, Trey Ambrozich 9, Duke Mobley 9, Kenna Quitan 9. KAUAI: Syrus Delos Reyes 14, Cade Meyers 9.

No. 4 Saint Louis 62, Waipahu 35

> STL: Pupu Sepulona 21, Jordan Nunuha 9, Jordan Posiulai 9. WAIP: Noah DeLeon 10

Kohala 56, Kapaa 34

> KOH: Layden Kauka 27 (4 treys), Jayden Hook 12, Isaac Libron 9 (3 treys). KPA: Reimel Camacho 10, Keaka Kauhane 9.

At Island School

Seabury Hall 52, Island 30

> SEAB: Kobe Garcia 21 (5 treys), Dylan Stolley 13. ISL: Lukas Meyer 10, Lucas Summerhayes 9 (3 treys).

Waimea 45, Le Jardin 38

> WAIM: Keahi Sjostrand 10. LJA: Espn Bennett 17 (5 treys), Jackson Swirsky 11.

Moanalua Invitational

No. 1 Maryknoll 62, Kamehameha-Maui 32

No. 5 Kailua 59, Kamehameha-Hawaii 54

Moanalua 54, No. 9 Kamehameha 45

No. 6 Mililani 44, No. 2 ‘Iolani 41

* * *

Saturday’s games

Kaimuki Invitational

Championship

No. 7 Leilehua vs. No. 3 Punahou, 5:30 p.m.

Third place

No. 10 Kahuku vs. Kaimuki, 4 p.m.

Fifth place

Kapolei vs. Saint Louis I-AA, 2:30 p.m.

Seventh place

Mid-Pacific vs. McKinley, 1 p.m.

Kapaa Invitational

At Kapaa HS

Kapaa vs. Waimea, JV, 8:30 a.m.

No. 4 Saint Louis vs. Kohala, 10 a.m.

Kapaa vs. No. 4 Saint Louis, 11:30 a.m.

Kohala vs. Kauai, 1 p.m.

Kapaa vs. University, 2:30 p.m.

Kauai vs. Le Jardin, 4 p.m.

Waimea vs. University, 5:30 p.m.

At Island School

Waipahu vs. Seabury Hall, 8:30 a.m.

Island vs. Le Jardin, 10 a.m.

Seabury Hall vs. Waimea, 11:30 a.m.

Waipahu vs. Island, 1 p.m.

Moanalua Invitational

Kamehameha-Maui vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 3 p.m.

Maryknoll vs. Moanalua, 4:45 p.m.

Kailua vs. ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m.

Mililani vs. Kamehameha, 8:15 p.m.