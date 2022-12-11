Column: Military must take responsibility for harmful ‘forever chemicals’
By Jonathan Sharp
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
U.S. ARMY PHOTO
A Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command employee used a pickax to loosen soil during a toxic spill recovery operation at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Dec. 1. An estimated 1,300 gallons of aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) concentrate spilled from the fire suppression system on Nov. 29.