Editorial | Letters Letter: Minimum wage not nearly enough Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The minimum wage for the state of Hawaii is $12 an hour, as of Oct. 1. By 2028 it will be $18 an hour. This is, quite frankly, ridiculous. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The minimum wage for the state of Hawaii is $12 an hour, as of Oct. 1. By 2028 it will be $18 an hour. This is, quite frankly, ridiculous. In President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s speech, in which he announced the minimum wage being signed into federal law, he said that “no business which depends for existence on paying less than living wages to its workers has any right to continue in this country.” His intention with the minimum wage was always for it to be a living wage. A website created and run by economists at M.I.T. says that in 2022, a living wage for a single adult with no children working 40 hours a week is $21.99 an hour in the state of Hawaii. It is ridiculous that by 2028 the minimum wage will be $4 less than the living wage of 2022. The wage must be increased. Boston Gregory Kalaheo, Kauai EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Guns in public places