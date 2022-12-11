comscore K-Drama: Treasured painting disappears on ‘Blessed by the Sea’
Features | K-­Drama

K-Drama: Treasured painting disappears on ‘Blessed by the Sea’

  • By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 4:50 a.m.

The painting disappears. Poong-do tells Shi-joon to treat Chung-yi with respect. On the other hand, Chung-yi tells off Poong-do for offending Shi-joon. Ma Young-in becomes enraged after learning the painting is lost. Chung-yi tries like crazy to prove her father’s innocence. Read more

K-Drama: Chung-yi goes to the hospital after attack on ‘Blessed by the Sea’

