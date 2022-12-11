K-Drama: Treasured painting disappears on ‘Blessed by the Sea’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

THIS WEEK’S SYNOPSES

“Blessed by the Sea”

Episodes 13-14

6:40 p.m. today

The painting disappears. Poong-do tells Shi-joon to treat Chung-yi with respect. On the other hand, Chung-yi tells off Poong-do for offending Shi-joon. Ma Young-in becomes enraged after learning the painting is lost. Chung-yi tries like crazy to prove her father’s innocence.

Episodes 15-16

7:45 p.m. today

Poong-do is bothered by how cruel Duk-hee is being toward Chung-yi. Shi-joon comes down on Chung-yi for not telling him where Ji-na is. When her internship ends, Ji-na asks Pil-du to give her another chance.

“Goodbye to Goodbye”

Episodes 37-38

6:45 p.m. Monday

Se Young tells Sang Jin that they should go their separate ways. Jung Hyo’s condition worsens; Jung Hyo’s mother comes to visit her daughter. Ok Ja is diagnosed with dementia. Young Hee and Sang Jin go to meet with Young Hee’s father.

Episodes 39-40

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Se Young makes an important decision. Jung Hyo is four months away from her due date. Jung Hyo tells Se Young to think twice about her decision. Su Cheol and Jung Hyo’s mother finally find peace.

“Secret House”

Episodes 45-46

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Ji-hwan finds life insurance policies with Tae-hee designated as the beneficiary. Chairman Nam reminisces about how his son tried to divorce Sook-jin but couldn’t because she got pregnant with their first child. Joo-hong plans to study abroad to forget about Ji-hwan.

Episodes 47-48

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Having the upper hand over Yang Man-soo, Ji-hwan can now control Yang Man-soo. Tae-hyung resigns from his assemblyman position. Sook-jin threatens the police chief. Ji-hwan asks Yang Man-soo about his mother.

“Uncontrollably Fond”

Episode 15

7:50 p.m. Friday

Furious, Jitae puts Eunsoo’s dismissal up for vote, escalating the conflict between the two of them. Junyeong tries to seduce Jungeun. No Eul finds out what Junyeong so desperately wanted to keep secret.

Episode 16

7:50 p.m. Saturday

No Eul tries to stay with Junyeong, but he coldly pushes her away. Chairman Choi learns the truth about Junyeong’s birth. Jitae, Eunsoo and Jungeun all make their next moves, according to their respective interests. Meanwhile, No Eul reveals her true feelings to Junyeong in an effort to ­capture his heart.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles.