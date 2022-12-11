Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Treasured painting disappears on ‘Blessed by the Sea’ By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 4:50 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The painting disappears. Poong-do tells Shi-joon to treat Chung-yi with respect. On the other hand, Chung-yi tells off Poong-do for offending Shi-joon. Ma Young-in becomes enraged after learning the painting is lost. Chung-yi tries like crazy to prove her father’s innocence. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. THIS WEEK’S SYNOPSES “Blessed by the Sea” Episodes 13-14 6:40 p.m. today The painting disappears. Poong-do tells Shi-joon to treat Chung-yi with respect. On the other hand, Chung-yi tells off Poong-do for offending Shi-joon. Ma Young-in becomes enraged after learning the painting is lost. Chung-yi tries like crazy to prove her father’s innocence. Episodes 15-16 7:45 p.m. today Poong-do is bothered by how cruel Duk-hee is being toward Chung-yi. Shi-joon comes down on Chung-yi for not telling him where Ji-na is. When her internship ends, Ji-na asks Pil-du to give her another chance. “Goodbye to Goodbye” Episodes 37-38 6:45 p.m. Monday Se Young tells Sang Jin that they should go their separate ways. Jung Hyo’s condition worsens; Jung Hyo’s mother comes to visit her daughter. Ok Ja is diagnosed with dementia. Young Hee and Sang Jin go to meet with Young Hee’s father. Episodes 39-40 6:50 p.m. Tuesday Se Young makes an important decision. Jung Hyo is four months away from her due date. Jung Hyo tells Se Young to think twice about her decision. Su Cheol and Jung Hyo’s mother finally find peace. “Secret House” Episodes 45-46 7:45 p.m. Wednesday Ji-hwan finds life insurance policies with Tae-hee designated as the beneficiary. Chairman Nam reminisces about how his son tried to divorce Sook-jin but couldn’t because she got pregnant with their first child. Joo-hong plans to study abroad to forget about Ji-hwan. Episodes 47-48 7:45 p.m. Thursday Having the upper hand over Yang Man-soo, Ji-hwan can now control Yang Man-soo. Tae-hyung resigns from his assemblyman position. Sook-jin threatens the police chief. Ji-hwan asks Yang Man-soo about his mother. “Uncontrollably Fond” Episode 15 7:50 p.m. Friday Furious, Jitae puts Eunsoo’s dismissal up for vote, escalating the conflict between the two of them. Junyeong tries to seduce Jungeun. No Eul finds out what Junyeong so desperately wanted to keep secret. Episode 16 7:50 p.m. Saturday No Eul tries to stay with Junyeong, but he coldly pushes her away. Chairman Choi learns the truth about Junyeong’s birth. Jitae, Eunsoo and Jungeun all make their next moves, according to their respective interests. Meanwhile, No Eul reveals her true feelings to Junyeong in an effort to capture his heart. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story K-Drama: Chung-yi goes to the hospital after attack on ‘Blessed by the Sea’