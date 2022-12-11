comscore Die-hard pair to run their 50th race Honolulu Marathon
Die-hard pair to run their 50th race Honolulu Marathon

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:46 p.m.
  • COURTESY JEROLD CHUN Above, Dr. Jerold Chun, center, also will be running his 50th Honolulu Marathon. He is pictured with his brother, Dr. Daven Chun, left, and son, Robb, after last year’s event.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Gary Dill shows the first Honolulu Marathon finisher T-shirt he received after the inaugural race in 1973. He has participated in every Honolulu Marathon since and will be at the starting line today for his 50th.

Their numbers have dropped over the decades, and now there are only two. Read more

