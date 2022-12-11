Kokua Line: Do traffic cameras enforce right on red?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Now that, it seems, the city is fully implementing the red-light cameras, can you explain what constitutes running a red light at an intersection with the cameras that would generate a ticket?

Answer: Under state law, a violation occurs when a vehicle enters an intersection without stopping for a red light; see Hawaii Revised Statutes 291C-32. However, Oahu’s red-light cameras will be used only to enforce “straight-through” violations for the duration of the two-year pilot project, Shelly Kunishige, a spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation, said Friday.

Failing to make a complete stop before turning right on a red light is a more common violation, according to baseline data, but the automated system isn’t enforcing against that. Honolulu police can enforce those and other violations in person, as usual.

Here’s how the automated red-light camera enforcement system works, according to the DOT:

The system captures multiple images of an alleged violation, showing the rear of a vehicle. The first image shows the vehicle before entering an intersection while the light is red. The second shows the vehicle proceeding through the intersection while the light is red. The third shows a close-up of the license plate. Potential citations are reviewed by the Honolulu Police Department and those that are approved are mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner within 10 days of the alleged violation. The ticket includes the date, time and location of the infraction, with the photographic evidence. Cameras also record the six seconds before and after a vehicle runs the red light. The ticket recipient can view the 12-second digital video online after receiving the citation in the mail.

As of Friday, tickets were being issued from one location (Vineyard Boulevard at Palama Street) and warnings from two (Vineyard at Liliha Street and Vineyard at Nuuanu Avenue). Tickets will be issued from Vineyard/ Liliha starting Monday, the DOT said. Cameras will be installed at seven more sites but are not yet operational (Pali Highway at Vineyard, Pali at School Street, Likelike Highway at School Street, King Street at Ward Avenue, Kapiolani Boulevard at Kamakee Street, Beretania Street at Piikoi Street and McCully Street at Algaroba Street).

Kunishige said 39 citations were issued at Vineyard/Palama from Nov. 20-Dec. 8.

Kokua Line has received many questions about this new enforcement system, so we’ll continue with answers on the same topic.

Q: Are records of red-light camera tickets going to be sent to the auto insurance companies?

A: No. “Any summons or citations issued or convictions resulting from this chapter shall not be rec­orded on a person’s traffic abstract and shall not be used for insurance purposes in the provision of motor vehicle insurance coverage,” according to HRS 291J-10. Chapter 291J established the red-light safety program being implemented as a pilot on Oahu.

Q: What happens if someone, tourist or local, rents a car and they get a ticket for running a red light? The news stated that the owner of the car receives the ticket, not the driver. Does this mean that the car rental company would receive the ticket?

A: Yes, the ticket would go to the registered owner, whether that’s a major rental-car company or an individual renting out a car on a peer-to-peer platform like Turo. It would be up to the owner to collect the fine from the driver, if they wish, per HRS 291J-9.

Q: If a vehicle enters an intersection when the light is not red but fails to completely exit the intersection before the light turns red, can the vehicle get a ticket for running a red light?

A: No.

Q: What about all the Teslas I notice that don’t have front license plates? How will they get caught?

A: Photos from the red-light cameras show the rear license plate.

