comscore David, Rainbow Wahine eager to hit the floor after break
Sports

David, Rainbow Wahine eager to hit the floor after break

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:14 p.m.

Jacque David still gets the question “too many times to count,” and the answer still surprises folks. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Dec. 10, 2022

Scroll Up