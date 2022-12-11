Antolin shines at Spokane Invitational

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Alyssa Mae Antolin turned in a Hawaii program record in the 200-meter dash, earning a first-place finish at the Spokane Invitational in Spokane, Wash.

Antolin turned in a time of 24.38 in the finals, shattering the previous record she set earlier this year of 24.68. Antolin also performed well in the qualifying rounds for the 60-meter dash, where her time of 7.66 was the second-best in program history.

Lilian Turbin also had a winning performance, taking home first place in the high jump with a mark of 5-10.75, the second-best mark in school history.

Chaminade drops pair in basketball

The Chaminade men’s and women’s basketball teams dropped their first PacWest road games, as Academy of Art handed both teams a loss in Belmont, Calif., on Saturday.

The women played first, falling 86-48. Dallas Martinez had 19 points to lead the Silverswords (0-7, 0-3 PacWest), but was the only player in double figures for Chaminade. Alisha Wilson had 26 points and Madison Johnson had 23 for the Urban Knights (1-8, 1-2), who hit 50 percent from long range in the game.

The men put up a better fight, led by Isaac Amaral-Artharee’s 29 points, but came up short 74-71 against the defending PacWest champions. Braden Olsen added 16 points and Raazhel Watkins had 15 for the Silverswords (3-4, 1-2 PacWest). Mike Asante and Deang Deang each had 17 points for the Urban Knights (6-3, 1-2).