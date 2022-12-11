comscore Antolin shines at Spokane Invitational
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Antolin shines at Spokane Invitational

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:05 p.m.

Alyssa Mae Antolin turned in a Hawaii program record in the 200-meter dash, earning a first-place finish at the Spokane Invitational in Spokane, Wash. Read more

