The Red Knights win, become the 2022 ‘Iolani Classic champions

The third time was the charm for the Red Knights of Incarnate Word. Bringing a heralded status as the nation’s No. 1 team to the islands, the hoopsters from Saint Louis, Mo., did not disappoint, routing South Medford (Ore.), 68-46, to capture their first ‘Iolani Classic crown. Read more

Tournament most valuable player Natalie Potts led the way with 21 points, matching her tourney average.

“I’m glad we came here and won. We were here a few years ago and lost in the championship, so we made a change this year,” said Potts, who will play for Nebraska next season.

Point guard Neveah Caffey and wings Kaylynn Jones and Brooke Coffey joined Potts on the all-tournament team. Coffey scored 13 points, Caffey had 11 and Peyton Hill tallied 10 as Incarnate Word (5-0) broke open a close game in the second quarter.

“I’m super happy for our girls. I thought we played hard and did a lot of good things,” Incarnate Word coach Dan Rofles said. “We took care of the ball which I knew we were going to need to. They put so much pressure on us. To come across this far, traveling 14 hours to play in this, it’s not easy. The external stuff. The time change and stuff. We had a lot of people step up, which is exciting to see.”

Donovyn Hunter, who will play at Oregon State next season, led South Medford with 16 points. Hunter was named the tourney’s most outstanding player. Joining her were teammates Tatum Schmerbach and Kendall Fealey.

Also named to the all-tourney team were Theresa Anakalea of Damien, Aliyah Bantolina of Campbell, Braelyn Kauhi of Konawaena, Haylie-Anne Ohta and Mele Sake of ‘Iolani, and Keisha Vitalicio and Jamie Kent of Carondelet.

South Medford’s press took the Red Knights out of their normal flow in the first quarter. The Panthers led 18-16 going into the second quarter. That’s when Incarnate Word erupted with a 28-6 run to take a 44-24 lead into the locker room at halftime.

From there, the Panthers never gained enough momentum to cut into the lead significantly. The Red Knights’ fast break was in full gear against pressure and off takeaways on defense.

“We’ve got to go eat,” Rofles said. “I got (Raising) Cane’s.”

Coffey, the versatile, strong stretch 4, was surprised.

“No, you didn’t! We got Canes,” she hollered.

“We got 200 chicken things,” Rofles said.

The blue-collar, physical Red Knights showed a mastery of post play and perimeter skills.

“These girls, kudos to them, they put in a lot of time in on their own, getting shots up, getting to where our bigs can play on the perimeter,” Rofles said. “Last night when we stretched it out against ‘Iolani, we were jamming it inside to some of our bigs. Today, those bigs are hitting threes.”

Carondelet 53, ‘Iolani 49

Jamie Kent poured in 18 points as the Cougars (7-1) won the third-place game.

Haylie-Anne Ohta led the Raiders (8-2) with 12 points and Kanoe Hanohano added nine.

The game was close from the start, and the Cougars jumped ahead, 33-31, on a wing 3 by Jamie Kent. However, Kent committed her fourth foul with 5 minutes left in the third quarter and sat down, and Carondelet was without its best rebounder.

Allie Cummins scored on a fastbreak layup and followed that with a wing 3 to give Carondelet a 40-35 lead.

Kent returned in the fourth quarter and scored on a three-point play in the paint to open the lead to 53-44 with 3:20 remaining.

The Raiders got within 53-49 in the final minute. Ohta missed two foul shots, and ‘Iolani got no closer.

This game for third place is normally scheduled immediately before the championship game, but was switched with the fifth-place game by request from the TV broadcast. That allowed Konawaena and Campbell to play in front of the cameras for the first time this season.

Konawaena 48, Campbell 43

Braelyn Kauhi had 13 points and nine rebounds as the Wildcats outlasted the Sabers. Ki‘ilei Leleiwi added 11 points and seven boards, and Angelie Molina tallied nine points. Kaylie Yamasaki added six assists and three steals for Konawaena (6-3), ranked No. 2 in the Star-Advertiser Top 10.

Aliyah Bantolina had 13 points and five for No. 7 Campbell (3-6). Taysia Molina-Schutte added 11 points and Faith Mersburg hustled for nine boards.

Moanalua 60, Damien 51

Akaecia Mateo scored 17 points as Na Menehune upset the Monarchs in consolation play. Damien came into the tournament ranked No. 8 in the Star-Advertiser Top 10.

Braylee Riturban added 14 points, hitting four 3-pointers.

Theresa Anakalea scored 13 points and Makana Kamakeeaina added 10 for Damien (5-4). Anakalea’s streak of 20-point performances came to an end after six games.

Moanalua, with a deeper bench and clutch shooting, improved to 6-6 in nonconference play. Both teams also played in the Pa‘ani Tournament at Punahou last week, meaning it was the seventh game in nine days.

Anakalea splashed back-to-back 25-foot treys as the Monarchs opened a 9-0 lead. Damien stretched the lead to 13, but Moanalua rallied and cut the margin to 28-26 by halftime.

After sitting out the first half, Moanalua center Shiloh Liilii entered the game. Moanalua stayed close and took a 49-48 lead on a corner 3 by Braylee Riturban with 5:19 to go.

After Rhea Nobleza hit a corner 3, Moanalua led 54-50 with 2:06. Mateo’s 15-footer from the baseline opened the lead to six points. Nobleza added a free throw and Mateo sank three in the final 27.8 seconds to close out Moanalua’s biggest win of the young season.