The Red Knights win, become the 2022 ‘Iolani Classic champions

  By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The third time was the charm for the Red Knights of Incarnate Word. Bringing a heralded status as the nation’s No. 1 team to the islands, the hoopsters from Saint Louis, Mo., did not disappoint, routing South Medford (Ore.), 68-46, to capture their first ‘Iolani Classic crown. Read more

