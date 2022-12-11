No. 4 Saint Louis edges Kohala to go 4-0 at Kapaa Invitational

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Saint Louis is one of the youngest teams in the state, but the Crusaders just keep rolling and winning. Read more

The Crusaders went 4-0 at the Kapaa Invitational boys basketball tournament , closing out with a 45-42 win over Division II powerhouse Kohala at Kapaa’s gym. 6-foot-3 sophomore Pupu Sepulona led the Crusaders with 16 points. Center Jordan Posiulai added nine points.

Kohala’s explosive scorer, Layden Kauka, finished with 11 points. Kauka earlier had 27 points in Kohala’s 56-34 win over Kapaa and another 27 in a 48-45 win over Kauai. The Cowboys went 3-1 in the tournament.

Saint Louis also posted wins over Kauai (63-35), Waipahu (62-35) and Kapaa (59-29). The defending state champions are 9-0 in nonconference action.

One of the most promising young teams in the state, University, also went 4-0 in the tournament. The Jr. Bows defeated Island (48-14), Kauai (47-37), Kapaa (42-41, OT) and Waimea (38-31). ULS is 6-1 in nonconference play with the lone loss to No. 8 Campbell (45-41).

Saint Louis plays national powerhouse Montverde (Fla.) on Friday at the ‘Iolani Prep Classic.

Tournament host Kapaa has a promising season ahead after returning most of its starting lineup from last season’s KIF championship squad. However, two starters are recovering from injuries and did not play the entire Invitational tourney this weekend.

Kapaa Invitational

At Kapaa HS

No. 4 Saint Louis 45, Kohala 42

> STL: Pupu Sepulona 16, Jordan Posiulai 9. KOH: Layden Kauka 11.

No. 4 Saint Louis 59, Kapaa 29

> STL: Keanu Meacham 15, Pupu Sepulona 13. HPA: Solomone Malafu 10.

Kohala 48, Kauai 45

> KOH: Layden Kauka 27. KAUAI: Cade Meyers 11, Joshua Rego 11.

University 42, Kapaa 41, OT

> ULS: Trey Ambrozich 12, Koa Laboy 11, Kenna Quitan 10. KPA: Keaka Kauhane 12, Solomone Malafu 10, Tristen Scully 9.

Le Jardin 47, Kauai 44

> LJA: Jackson Swirsky 12, Ajay Ikeda 11, Espn Bennett 9 (3 treys). KAUAI: Joshua Rego 12, Cade Meyers 11.

University 38, Waimea 31

> ULS: Trey Ambrozich 12, Todd McKinney 11. WAIM: Kelani Lewis 9.

At Island School

Waipahu 46, Seabury Hall 44

> WAIP: Noah DeLeon 10, Adonys Hill 9. SEAB: Kobe Garcia 22 (6 treys), Bryce Churchill 9 (3 treys).

Le Jardin 31, Island 22

> LJA: Ajay Ikeda 9 (3 treys). WAIM: Lukas Meyers 7.

Seabury Hall 59, Waimea 40

> SEAB: Kobe Garcia 20. WAIM: Kelani Lewis 13 (3 treys), Mykah Brun 9.

Waipahu 51, Island 32

> WAIP: Noah DeLeon 14, Mark Kristian Fian 12, Adonys Hill 11. ISL: Lukas Meyers 15,

Nonconference

Castle 36, Damien 29

> CAS: Josiah Shinbara 12, Keenan Kahoekapu 9. DMS: Dillon Sevilleja 9.