Rainbow Warriors look to get on target against Red Flash

On the eve of final-exam week, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team will be tested on rebounding and second-effort plays against Saint Francis. Read more

In consecutive losses to fall to 5-3, the Rainbow Warriors experienced lapses after shots did not fall.

“You don’t want making and missing shots to dictate how you do in other areas,” said head coach Eran Ganot, whose ’Bows play host to the Red Flash at 5 p.m. in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. “I’ve been very pleased with our defense. We’ve been consistent there. I think, maybe, (missed shots) bled a little bit into our rebounding and, maybe, a little more into hesitating on some of those good looks we’re getting later on.”

Ganot added: “I want our guys to play with a lot of swagger, a lot of confidence, and, obviously, we have a lot of confidence in them. We want to balance it by continuing to play inside-out.”

The ’Bows have been able to develop depth behind Bernado da Silva, a 6-foot-9 rim protector. Against UNLV on Wednesday, da Silva fouled out for only the second time in 55-game UH career. Freshmen Harry Rouhliadeff and Mor Seck contributed in the low post.

Rouhliadeff, a 6-foot-9 native of Australia, hit 30.8% of his shots and was 0-for-6 on 3s in his first three games. In the next five games, he has connected on 61.1% of his field-goal attempts and 41.7% of his 3s. Senegal-born Seck, who is 7-1, was on track for an expanded role in late December. But after improved conditioning, Seck has joined the rotation.

Beon Riley, a 6-6 sophomore, has recovered from an ankle injury and can play guard, wing and post. He pulled down five offensive rebounds against UNLV.

The Red Flash arrived in Honolulu on Friday afternoon after a bus ride and two long flights from their Loretto, Pa., campus. It was the first time they traveled by air for a game since Nov. 23, 2019. They used buses for their away games the past two seasons.

The Red Flash usually has a foreign tour every four years. The pandemic hindered fund-raising for a proposed trip to Ireland this summer to mark the 175th anniversary of the school. Six Franciscan Brothers who founded SFU were originally from Ireland. Instead, an arrangement was finalized for the Red Flash to play in the most western state.

“It’s trying to create an experience for our guys,” coach Rob Krimmel said. “Let them see a part of the country they haven’t seen before. Our school is situated in a very rural, mountainous, cold area of the world … (and we get to go) to a warm-weather place and experience some time in the sun and sand.”

Krimmel noted their free time will be limited because of practices and video studies. The Red Flash will be without injured forward Myles Thompson. It does not appear forward Marlon Hargis will be available to play today. Guard Russell Giles Jr., who missed seven full games because of an ankle injury, returned to the lineup on Thursday. Krimmel is “cautiously optimistic” Maxwell Land, who averages 13.1 points, will be ready to go.

The Red Flash’s meticulous offense (16.8 seconds per possession) revolves around 6-10 Josh Cohen, who averages 19.5 points on 63.9% shooting, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. Cohen was a 6-foot freshman in high school before sprouting 10 inches by his senior year. While he is built for the post (zero 3-point attempts), Cohen has guard-like skills.

“He has such a good feel that his ability to pass and make others around him better is a skill that not many big men can have,” Krimmel said. “As a coach, it’s fun to have a player like that. You can do a lot more things with a player who’s not one-dimensional.”

Ganot described Cohen as a “professional basket maker” who takes advantage of defensive mistakes and “can make some tough shots, as well.” If Cohen is doubled, the Red Flash can hit deep shots (36.5% on 3s) and part the lane with drives.

“It’s a great challenge for us,” Ganot said.

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Saint Francis (3-7) vs. Hawaii (5-3)

>> WHEN: Today at 5 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: KKEA 1420 AM

>> Donations: Toys for Tots will be accepting new and/or unwrapped toy donations from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Gate A.