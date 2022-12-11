Scoreboard – Dec. 11, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

College women: UNLV vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College men: Saint Francis vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

RUNNING

Honolulu Marathon: 5 a.m. start at Ala Moana Beach Park; finish at Kapiolani Park.

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH Varsity I girls: Damien at ‘Iolani; Punahou at Kamehameha. Games start at 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

OIA West boys: Campbell at Waianae (JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow).

Swimming

ILH JV-Varsity Meet #2

Friday

At Kamehameha

Girls 200 Medley Relay

1, Kamehameha (Tea Brandon, Emma Lee, Jordyn Nishimura, Kohia Rego), 1:57.96; 2, Punahou 1:59.17; 3, Punahou-B 2:05.61.

Boys 200 Medley Relay

1, Kamehameha (Dustin Kealoha, Travis Kuo, Jake Lee, Daniel Ontai), 1:44.12; 2, Punahou 1:45.81; 3, Mid-Pacific 1:46.24.

Girls 200 Freestyle

1, Melia L Lee, Kamehameha, 2:01.35; 2, Leinaala Wong, Kamehameha, 2:02.32; 3, Reina K Lileikis, Punahou, 2:07.18.

Boys 200 Freestyle

1, Knut Robinson, Mid-Pacific, 1:49.20; 2, Ethan Kim, Punahou, 1:55.02; 3, Conrad C Cao, Punahou, 1:56.30.

Girls 100 IM

1, Johanna Zeebe, Punahou, 1:05.67; 2, Kona Flanagan, Punahou, 1:06.44; 3, Synnove Robinson, Punahou, 1:07.98.

Boys 100 IM

1, Nick Davidson, Punahou, 1:00.49; 2, Kaita Endo, Punahou, 1:02.39; 3, Wyatt Williamson, Punahou, 1:03.40.

Girls 200 IM

1, Kai S Flanagan, Punahou, 2:12.43; 2, Sophia L Hurd, Punahou, 2:18.70; 3, Haylie K Kaichi, Punahou, 2:22.30.

Boys 200 IM

1, Dustin Kealoha, Kamehameha, 2:06.72; 2, Kaito James, Punahou, 2:09.50; 3, Kodai Eskin, Punahou, 2:10.47.

Girls 50 Freestyle

1, Journei Webster, Punahou, 24.03; 2, Kiani Morikami, Punahou, 25.33; 3, Ciera E Fujiwara, Punahou, 26.47.

Boys 50 Freestyle

1, Jamie Bhattacharyya, Mid-Pacific, 22.94; 2, Jake Lee, Kamehameha, 23.51; 3, Bubba Kiyabu, Mid-Pacific, 23.89.

Girls 100 Butterfly

1, Kai S Flanagan, Punahou, 59.13; 2, Tea Brandon, Kamehameha, 1:01.31; 3, Naomi M Nakaya, Pac-Five, 1:02.20.

Boys 100 Butterfly

1, Cade K Kidani, Punahou, 55.88; 2, Jordan Clifford, Mid-Pacific, 58.62; 3, Quintin Cummings, Pac-Five, 58.96.

Girls 100 Freestyle

1, Journei Webster, Punahou, 52.37; 2, Kiani Morikami, Punahou, 55.32; 3, Leinaala Wong, Kamehameha, 55.52.

Boys 100 Freestyle

1, Jamie Bhattacharyya, Mid-Pacific, 49.95; 2, Connor S Davidson, Punahou, 51.19; 3, Daniel Ontai, Kamehameha, 51.47.

Girls 500 Freestyle

1, Johanna Zeebe, Punahou, 5:25.41; 2, Rebecca Colburn, Kamehameha, 5:50.68.

Boys 500 Freestyle

1, Bruno Bruyere, Pac-Five, 5:23.70; 2, Jason Leung, Punahou, 5:30.39; 3, Caleb Wright, Kamehameha, 5:42.62.

Girls 200 Freestyle Relay

1, Kamehameha (Melia L Lee, Leinaala Wong, Jada Lee, Laikuakamahina Wong), 1:41.13; 2, Punahou 1:42.09; 3, Mid-Pacific 1:48.61.

Boys 200 Freestyle Relay

1, Mid-Pacific (Jamie Bhattacharyya, Randy Fukui, Taro Tsuji, Jordan Clifford), 1:33.80; 2, Punahou 1:36.44; 3, Kamehameha 1:37.79.

Girls 100 Backstroke

1, Melia L Lee, Kamehameha, 1:02.97; 2, Sophia L Hurd, Punahou, 1:05.27; 3, Tea Brandon, Kamehameha, 1:05.37.

Boys 100 Backstroke

1, Jeffrey K Ferrer, Punahou, 59.94; 2, Ian Ahn, Punahou, 1:02.58; 3, Ethan Kim, Punahou, 1:04.41.

Girls 100 Breaststroke

1, Emma Lee, Kamehameha, 1:12.86; 2, Reina K Lileikis, Punahou, 1:13.90; 3, Ciera E Fujiwara, Punahou, 1:14.05.

Boys 100 Breaststroke

1, Kaito James, Punahou, 1:04.04; 2, Dustin Kealoha, Kamehameha, 1:04.43; 3, Shota Eskin, Punahou, 1:05.14.

Girls 400 Freestyle Relay

1, Punahou (Synnove Robinson, Kona Flanagan, Journei Webster, Kiani Morikami), 3:46.67; 2, Punahou 4:12.26; 3, Mid-Pacific 4:16.96.

Boys 400 Freestyle Relay

1, Kamehameha (Travis Kuo, Dustin Kealoha, Jake Lee, Akahai Hudgens), 3:31.67; 2, Punahou 3:34.18; 3, Mid-Pacific 3:39.34.