Signs of Hawaiian Life – Dec. 11, 2022

Francis Wong, above, of Honolulu discovered the Pacific Bowl poke shop in the Belleville area of Paris, in July. Photo by Joy Graham.
Honolulu resident Lily Ling spotted a sign of home in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on her way to catch a train to see the Canadian Rockies in July. Photo by Collin Ling.
Dusty Loffarelli of Honolulu found some aloha at a historic building in Siracusa, Sicily, Italy, in August. He writes that it was “remarkable” to see the building “decorated with iconic images of Hawaii while still retaining its Renaissance Italian character.”
Kaneohe resident Pat Lee came across the 808 Shave Ice truck while at the Cleveland Zoo with his granddaughter in August. Photo by Dianna Lee.