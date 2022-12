Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The script appears to be written — the blueprint for spending $600 million on housing Native Hawaiian homesteaders is in final form — but not all the actors are onstage. In particular, the new director of the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands was not on the initial list of Gov. Josh Green’s Cabinet and has yet to be named.

One thing is for certain: With competing plans for adding new homestead lots to be debated, there will be lots of drama. This is important to the housing agenda, so it should be showtime soon.