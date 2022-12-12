comscore Editorial: Time to fix HTA contract fiasco
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Time to fix HTA contract fiasco

  • Today

Mike McCartney’s ham-handed, eleventh-hour move to cancel a $34 million contract for U.S. tourism marketing and management — between the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) — has left legislators, tourism industry officials and the public gasping with astonishment. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Legislature must clean up its act

Scroll Up