Scientists say both Mauna Loa and Kilauea ‘no longer erupting’

In the span of just over two weeks, Hawaii island has gone from having two active volcanic eruptions to none.

Scientists with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory today lowered their volcanic alerts for both Kilauea and Mauna Loa to “advisory” from “watch.” Advisory means volcanic activity has decreased significantly, they said. The aviation alert level was also dropped to “yellow” from “orange.”

“Mauna Loa is no longer erupting,” HVO officials said in today’s 7 a.m. update. “Lava supply to the fissure 3 vent on the Northeast Rift Zone ceased on Dec. 10 and sulfur dioxide emissions have decreased to near pre-eruption background levels. Volcanic tremor and earthquakes associated with the eruption are greatly diminished.”

There is no lava threat to the community or to Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as Saddle Road.

HVO said that, starting today, lava parking area hours will be from 4 p.m. to 12 midnight. The Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area near the 34 mile marker of the highway provides an additional vantage point to observe Mauna Loa and is open 24 hours, officials said.

Scientists also said today that Kilauea is no longer erupting. Lava supply to the Halemaumau lava lake ceased on Friday based upon lava lake levels and behavior of the crater floor, they said, adding that sulfur dioxide emissions have fallen to near pre-eruption background levels.

The just-ended Kilauea eruption began in September 2021 and was contained to Halemaumau crater. In 2018, Kilauea’s Leilani Estates eruption destroyed more than 700 homes.

On Nov. 27, Mauna Loa began it’s first eruption in 38 years, initially alarming nearby communities but later attracting thousands of residents and tourists with spectacular lava flows and fountains in the unoccupied Northeast Rift Zone. Mauna Loa’s eruption occurred while lava continued to fill Kilauea’s Halemaumau crater until Friday.

While both eruptions have now paused, HVO geologists say they will continue to closely monitor Mauna Loa and Kilauea for signs of renewed activity.