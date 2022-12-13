Letter: Navy the adversary of Hawaii’s water resource

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Navy’s mission: “The United States is a maritime nation, and the U.S. Navy protects America at sea. Alongside our allies and partners, we defend freedom, preserve economic prosperity, and keep the seas open and free. Our nation is engaged in long-term competition. To defend American interests around the globe, the U.S. Navy must remain prepared to execute our timeless role, as directed by Congress and the President.”

The Army’s mission: “The Army mission is vital to the Nation because we are the service capable of defeating enemy ground forces and indefinitely seizing and controlling those things an adversary prizes most — its land, its resources and its population.”

Our own U.S. Navy has seized, poisoned and holds hostage below 100 million gallons of jet fuel, our only water resource. As the Navy is the adversary here, does the Army’s mission require it to protect this resource?

Most ironic is the truth that protection of human life is missing from both mission statements.

We, the people of Oahu, are unwitting human sacrifices to the Navy’s mission.

Susan Gorman-Chang

Ewa Beach

