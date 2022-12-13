comscore Off The News: Hawaii Proud Boys leader sentenced
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Hawaii Proud Boys leader sentenced

  • Today
  • Updated 6:43 p.m.

The founder of the ultra right-wing Hawaii Proud Boys chapter, Nicholas Ochs, was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for his role in breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, obstructing Congress’ certification of the vote to elect Joe Biden as president. Read more

