Off The News: Hawaii Proud Boys leader sentenced

The founder of the ultra right-wing Hawaii Proud Boys chapter, Nicholas Ochs, was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for his role in breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, obstructing Congress’ certification of the vote to elect Joe Biden as president. The sentence was appropriate for Ochs’ crime against democracy, to which he pleaded guilty.

Ochs flew from Hawaii to attend the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally, then marched on the Capitol. He was seen in video throwing smoke grenades toward police protecting the inaugural stage, and incriminated himself: Tweeting as “Dictator of Hawaii Elect Nick Ochs,” he posted a picture of himself inside the Capitol.