It’s the second time in three months for the rare sight of Hawaii flags flying at half-staff for a royal. Through Sunday, Gov. Josh Green ordered that tribute for the late Abigail Kawananakoa, the Campbell Estate heiress who traces her lineage to the Kawananakoa ali‘i line. Queen Elizabeth II was given that deference in September.

But the ceremonial mourning for the isle ali‘i, often accorded royal honors at public events such as the Merrie Monarch, is sure to extend for much longer. Aloha ‘oe.