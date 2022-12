Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

One of the best ways to bring the full-sensory holiday experience to your home is to bake gingerbread cookies. They smell, look and taste festive, really delivering the ho-ho-ho.

This recipe contains no eggs. Butter is replaced with shortening, vegan butter or margarine (many margarines are vegan, but check the label for milk products such as lactose or whey; nonvegan types usually say “contains milk” in bold letters).

The usual approach is to roll out the dough, but you can also treat it like Play-Doh, which is especially fun for kids. They can mold their own free-form shapes, just don’t let their creations get too thick or they won’t bake evenly.

A simple white icing finishes the job. Make your own or buy an easy-to-use tube.

Vegan Gingerbread Cookies

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 cups flour, plus more for dusting

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger

• 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

• 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

• 1/3 cup shortening, vegan butter or margarine, softened

• 1/3 cup brown sugar

• 1/3 cup molasses

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• Icing, for decorating

Directions:

Combine flour, baking powder, salt and all the spices in a bowl. Stir well. Cream shortening and brown sugar in a large mixing bowl until smooth, then beat in molasses and vanilla.

Gradually mix in flour mixture. If dough becomes so thick it is hard to mix, add 1-2 tablespoons water. Refrigerate dough at least 1 hour. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheet with baking parchment.

Sprinkle work surface with flour. Roll out dough, working in batches, to about 1/8-inch thickness and cut with cookie cutters. Place cookies on prepared sheet; repeat to use up dough. Bake 10 to 12 minutes, then let cool on baking sheet on a rack (cookies will firm up as they cool).

Decorate with icing. Makes about 18 medium-sized cookies.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including salt to taste): 110 calories, 3.5 g fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 150 mg sodium, 17 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 8 g sugar, 1 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.