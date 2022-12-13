comscore Fresh fish for days
Fresh fish for days

  By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 6:41 p.m.

  PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Filling and flavorful Bento No. 14 ($15.99) comes with teri chicken, ahi poke, spicy ahi poke and sushi rice.

    Ahi inari bombs ($13) and spicy crab inari bombs ($8)

    Chefs Jason Tiempo and Darol Palmerton

Ahi & Vegetable, an eatery with multiple Oahu locations, is known for its poke bowls and bentos. But did you know the biz recently started a food truck? Read more

