‘Tis the season for festive indulgences. Check out the following savories and sweets, only available for a limited time.

Charcuterie and sweets

Online business Olive Branch Hawaii (Instagram: @olive_branch_hawaii) is offering a variety of holiday specials. The biz is known for its sweet and savory options — charcuterie Olive box ($35) and holiday sweet boxes ($15) are available. The charcuterie box includes grapes, salami, prosciutto, a Greek olive medley, mixed salted nuts, fresh strawberries, cubed cheddar and Brie cheeses, and more. Olive Branch Hawaii also has festive pretzel/Oreo sets ($3), dark chocolate-dipped pretzels with peppermint crumble ($2), chocolate-dipped Rice Krispies ($2.50) and dark chocolate-dipped candy canes ($3).

To order, text 808-226-4333 or message the biz on Instagram.

A flurry of sweetness

Via Gelato’s (1142 12th Ave.) December special is its peppermint flurry sundae ($9.50 minuto, $16 grande). This festive treat features your choice of peppermint flurry gelato (white peppermint gelato with dark chocolate strands and handmade candy cane glass) or Santa’s Rest Stop gelato (hot chocolate gelato with marshmallows marbled with oatmeal cookies and cream) — or both, if you get the larger size. The sundae is topped with whipped cream, dark chocolate fudge, a mini candy cane and gingerbread men hand-baked by Hokulani Bake Shop. The mini gingerbread cookies are light and crispy, and are available with a variety of expressions.

Call 808-732-2800 or visit viagelatohawaii.com.

Turkish delights

Istanbul Hawaii (1108 Auahi St. Ste. 152) is offering a special holiday menu available Dec. 23-25 and 31. Choose from entrées like lavender organic turkey breast, grass-fed local pirzola (lamb), fresh Mediterranean levrek (sea bass) or cauliflower shawarma. The holiday menu costs $85 and includes zaatar mashed potatoes, brown butter gravy, cardamom sweet potato marshmallow, glazed rainbow carrots, asparagus, dolma, herb stuffing and pomegranate cranberry sauce, in addition to the entrée of your choice. Seasonal pumpkin baklava pudding and pecan praline ice cream ($14) is available for dessert.

Call 808-772-4440 or visit istanbulhawaii.com.

