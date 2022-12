Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Black Angus Steakhouse invites patrons to celebrate the season with its New! Experiences Menu, where guests can choose a selection of chef-curated dinner experiences and dinner flights.

The wine pairing dinner ($49.99) comprises three courses. First, a 3-ounce Kim Crawford sauvignon blanc is paired with shrimp cocktail; second, a filet mignon with garlic herb butter, loaded baked potato and grilled asparagus is complemented with a 6-ounce Rodney Strong cabernet; and lastly, the meal finishes with a New York-style cheesecake paired with a 3-ounce Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling. Other dinners include the Whiskeys of The World pairing dinner ($42.99) and the Cowboy Cut prime rib dinner for two ($78).

Meanwhile, the restaurant also boasts dinner flights such as the New York steak flavor flight ($38.99) and seafood flight ($35.99).

Visit blackangus.com for more information.

New hot pot spot unveiled

Chong Qing Hot Pot — led by chef Jie Lin — held its grand opening Dec. 1 at Ward Village and offers an all-you-can eat menu with more than 50 specialty meat, seafood, vegetable, tofu and noodle accompaniments. The 7,000-square-foot space serves hot pot proteins, including thinly sliced beef, chicken and pork, alongside myriad vegetables and appetizers. Guests can select their favorite soup base with choices like original and spicy marrow, tom yum, tomato, mushroom and Chinese herbs.

Chong Qing Hot Pot is located in the former Happy Lamb and Little Sheep Hot Pot space on the second floor of Ward Centre. The eatery will be open daily for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. for dinner.

Visit wardvillage.com for more information.

A wonderful winter menu

Ring in the New Year with TBD … by Vikram Garg and its New Year’s Eve menu, which boasts decadent dishes such as caviar and sweet potato, winter truffle with egg and Parmesan cream, lobster and mushrooms, beef fillet with foie gras gyoza and bordelaise sauce, and cinnamon pear with banyuls syrup and chocolate ice cream. It is $225 per guest and an additional $79 for the wine pairing.

The dining room tasting menu is now available and features a selection of appetizers including foie gras torchon, salmon rillettes and cauliflower velouté. Entrée options boast both seafood and meat options, such as lobster cappuccino, seared ahi, abalone, aged prime rib, orange chicken breast and duck leg confit. To finish off the meal, patrons may choose between a “Mont Blanc,” chocolate mousse or pavlova.

For more information, visit tbdhawaii.com.

True blue movie treats

Available Dec. 15-25, Consolidated Theatres wants to elevate the movie-going experience with a special movie menu for the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Patrons can indulge in a sweet treat with the “I See Blue” ICEE float at all Consolidated Theatres locations. Make sure to add a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Olino, Mililani and Kahala theaters’ menus feature savory items including a blue cheese burger and blue tortilla chips. The burger is served with a blue cheese spread, caramelized red wine onions, melted blue cheese crumbles and bacon. Meanwhile, patrons will have the option of substituting regular tortilla chips for blue corn tortilla chips made freshly in-house for classic nachos or loaded nachos.

Guests ages 21 and over can treat themselves to the I See Blue Cocktail — at Olino and Mililani Consolidated theaters — which comprises a blended moscato margarita with Blue Curacao, tequila, triple sec, and lime juice and is garnished with sugar-dipped blueberries.

Visit consolidatedtheatres.com for more information.