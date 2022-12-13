Leveling Up

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The holidays are always a busy time of the year, but especially on the food scene. As soon as Dec. 1 hit, many restaurants released new menus — both different reiterations of previously existing ones, and seasonal offerings. If you’re planning on dining out this month, the eateries below just launched these haute and new selections.

Elevated a La Carte

100 Sails Restaurant & Bar,

100 Holomoana St.

100 Sails Restaurant & Bar at Prince Waikiki is known for its brunch and dinner buffets. However, the restaurant recently launched a new a la carte dinner menu, available 5-9 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays (the nights the eatery’s dinner buffet is not available).

The a la carte menu focuses on sustainability and supporting local growers like Sumida Farm and Ludovico Farms. The menu may change once in a while, depending on supplies from the restaurant’s local farm partners.

Choose from a variety of starters, entrées and desserts. Popular appetizers include Maine scallops with lomi tomato and miso butter emulsion, Sumida watercress and Aloha tofu with roasted Kona Abalone and King salmon tartare with avocado wasabi mousse. The latter has a cool smoked presentation. Highlights from the entrées include American wagyu New York strip loin with garlic kale and yuzu kosho, and Big Glory Bay salmon with pistachio butter and goat cheese fondue.

Don’t miss dessert — chocolate profiteroles come with chocolate sauce, Laie vanilla crème fraiche, Grand Marnier and cacao nibs. Other options include carrot cake with lemon sabayon, tiramisu and lilikoi crème brûlée.

Call 808-944-4494 or go online to princewaikiki.com.

Extended Happy Hour

Chart House Waikiki,

1765 Ala Moana Blvd.

Chart House Waikiki launched an extended sunset happy hour menu that’s available every day. Happy hour is from restaurant opening to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 2 to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Kick things off with the featured cocktail or shot of the day, and enjoy a variety of “surf and turf” dishes. Popular offer ings include ahi and salmon sashimi duo, Dungeness crab-stuffed mushrooms, prime New York steak and fried zucchini. Be sure to order the ube cheesecake for dessert (yes, that’s also on the happy hour menu).

Call 808-941-6669 or check out charthousewaikiki.com.

Winter Wonderland

Kapa Hale,

4614 Kilauea Ave. Ste. 102

With perfect timing for its second-year anniversary, Kahala-based Kapa Hale just released a new winter tasting menu. The new three-course menu will be available until Valentine’s Day.

Start off with the V is for Vegetable Trio, which consists of Ho Farms chilled tomato gazpacho, Aloun Farm kabocha dumpling and Kolea Farm kalo croquette.

Diners have one of three options for the main course: Happy Cauli-Days (fresh tagliatelle with cauliflower Bolognese, Small Kine Farms mushroom, tomato, Parmesan and basil), salmon with maple mustard and Chang star fruit or Belly Up. The latter features fried pork belly with Mornay cheese sauce, gochujang, couscous, Ho Farms bok choy and peppers.

For dessert, choose between winter panna cotta — a light combo of buttermilk, persimmon and apple streusel — and Da Kahala Shuffle. The latter features chocolate and Kahlua mud pie with Kona coffee syrup.

Call 808-888-2060 or visit kapahale.com.

A Meaty Addition

Aloha Steak House,

364 Seaside Ave.

Waikiki-based Aloha Steak House started its new menu Dec. 1, and the restaurant now offers a larger selection of appetizers. Kick things off with the new ASH sangria or Lanikai signature cocktail.

New appetizers include beer-battered onion rings, thick-cut grilled bacon, honey cheese tofu dip, jumbo crab cake, stuffed jumbo portobello, and arugula salad with burrata and prosciutto. The latter includes mini tomatoes, pumpkin seeds, pink pepper, balsamic glaze and pineapple vinaigrette.

The restaurant’s newest steak entrée is its 3-pound porterhouse. It’s a bone-in New York sirloin and tenderloin that’s prepared sous vide-style for two hours, resulting in a tender and flavorful cut. It’s served with delicious Maui onion steak sauce, or you can upgrade to the chimichurri sauce.

Other new dishes include grilled teriyaki chicken, creamy mashed potatoes, and mac and cheese with lobster. The dessert selection now features an indulgent Manoa chocolate brownie — vanilla ice cream, pineapple chip and Kona coffee sauce — and cocktail strawberries (eight strawberries with lilikoi cream, whipped cream and Manoa chocolate sauce for dipping).

Call 808-600-3431 or go online to alohasteakhousewaikiki.com.

Japanese-style lunch

Waikiki Leia,

3050 Monsarrat Ave.

Waikiki Leia is a hidden gem on Monsarrat Avenue. Pre-pandemic, the spot was a popular wedding venue, and it currently offers an outdoor dining experience.

The café just started a new Japanese-inspired lunch menu. Lunch is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and it features dishes like pork katsu sandos, omelet rice, seafood rice gratin and beef stew. The pork katsu sandwiches — panko-crusted deep-fried pork tenderloin served with french fries — are my favorite. You can still order the popular soufflé pancakes, which come with three housemade sauces.

Be sure to save room for dessert — there’s a new chocolate parfait, and it’s the perfect sweet finish.

Call 808-735-5500 or check out waikikileia.com.