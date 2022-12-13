Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nothing symbolizes the holidays like fresh-baked gingerbread cookies. Here’s where you can find them this season:

Red Pineapple

Kaimuki-based Red Pineapple is a boutique that’s known for its customized gift baskets filled with locally made products. For December, the store is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and features lots of festive holiday decorations.

You can find A Cake Life’s individual gingerbread cookies ($6), along with dipped pretzel rods, by the counter. These soft, chewy cookies are available while supplies last.

Red Pineapple

1135 12Th Ave., Honolulu

808-593-2733

redpineapple.net

Instagram: @redpineapple

Fig & Ginger Honolulu

Located in McCully Shopping Center, Fig & Ginger Honolulu is known for its cheese and charcuterie grazing boards, but the biz also has a limited-time dessert box for the holidays. Its Dear Santa box ($15) features a festive mix of gingerbread cookies, holiday Chex Mix and Christmas snowballs.

Fig & Ginger Honolulu

Mccully Shopping Center

1960 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 103, Honolulu

808-501-7249

fghonolulu.com

Instagram: @fig.gingerhonolulu

Hokulani Bake Shop

This holiday season, Hokulani Bake Shop is offering both gingerbread cookies ($4.25 each) and gingerbread latte cupcakes ($4.50). The cookies — which feature various designs — are made with traditional spices and molasses and finished with icing. Crunchy edges and a soft center make this cookie the ideal treat for the holidays. Meanwhile, the gingerbread latte cupcake features a gingerbread cupcake base with coffee buttercream.

The bake shop also offers a Christmas four-pack of cupcakes ($17) in red velvet, guava, vanilla buttercream and double chocolate flavors.

Pre-orders should be made at least a week in advance, if possible. Call the shop for inquiries.

Hokulani Bake Shop

Waterfront Plaza

500 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu

808-536-2253

hokulanibakeshop.com

Instagram: @hokulanibakeshop

Milky Cereal Bar

Kapolei-based Milky Cereal Bar is going all-out this holiday season with festive specials. One of its December flavors is “Don’t Get Snappy With Me,” available in swirls ($7 mini, $8 regular) or cups ($9.50 mini, $10.50 regular). This fun flavor features gingerbread ice cream mixed with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and is topped with caramel drizzle and more Cinnamon Toast Crunch. The gingerbread ice cream is made with cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar and molasses. It has a robust gingerbread flavor — perfect for any cookie lover.

Milky Cereal Bar

Ka Makana Alii

91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy., Kapolei

808-670-2764

milkyhawaii.net

Instagram: @milky.hawaii