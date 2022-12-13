comscore Man charged in Waikiki death
911 Report | Hawaii News

Man charged in Waikiki death

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Prosecutors have charged an 18-year-old man in connection with Tuesday’s beating death of a 21-year-old man in Waikiki. Read more

Previous Story
Native Hawaiian fishing permit approved for Papahanaumokuakea

Scroll Up