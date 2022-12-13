comscore Abigail Kawananakoa was ‘strong-willed and opinionated’
  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1985 Kawananakoa sits in front of the Coronation Pavilion on the southwest lawn of the historic site.

    Kawananakoa sits in front of the Coronation Pavilion on the southwest lawn of the historic site.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1985 Abigail Kawananakoa supported Iolani Palace throughout her life.

    Abigail Kawananakoa supported Iolani Palace throughout her life.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1985 At top, Abigail Kawana­nakoa stands in front of Iolani Palace.

    At top, Abigail Kawana­nakoa stands in front of Iolani Palace.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2015 Above, former Gov. George Ariyoshi talks with Kawana­nakoa during a Hawaii State Supreme Court hearing regarding the building of the Thirty Meter Telescope on the Big Island.

    Above, former Gov. George Ariyoshi talks with Kawana­nakoa during a Hawaii State Supreme Court hearing regarding the building of the Thirty Meter Telescope on the Big Island.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2004 Kawananakoa reviews the Royal Guard during ceremonies at the palace.

    Kawananakoa reviews the Royal Guard during ceremonies at the palace.

Campbell Estate heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, following her death at age 96, was described as a champion of the Hawaiian people and an alii who carried herself with dignity and humility. Read more

