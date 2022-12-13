Abigail Kawananakoa was ‘strong-willed and opinionated’
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:52 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1985
Kawananakoa sits in front of the Coronation Pavilion on the southwest lawn of the historic site.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1985
Abigail Kawananakoa supported Iolani Palace throughout her life.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1985
At top, Abigail Kawananakoa stands in front of Iolani Palace.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2015
Above, former Gov. George Ariyoshi talks with Kawananakoa during a Hawaii State Supreme Court hearing regarding the building of the Thirty Meter Telescope on the Big Island.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2004
Kawananakoa reviews the Royal Guard during ceremonies at the palace.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree