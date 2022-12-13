comscore Former Hawaii realty controller sentenced for stealing funds
Former Hawaii realty controller sentenced for stealing funds

A former corporate controller with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hawaii Realty was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison Monday and ordered to pay more than $500,000 in restitution after she admitted to a scheme to divert commission payments to her personal accounts. Read more

