Gov. Josh Green largely filled out his Cabinet on Monday with a second round of appointed nominees, including four department directors. Read more

The nominees include former Honolulu City Council Chair Ikaika Anderson, who unsuccessfully ran to become lieutenant governor this year and was appointed to head the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, and Dawn Chang, who runs a consulting company that specializes in building community support for economic development projects and is drawing some early opposition as the appointed new head of the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The two other top Cabinet position appointees were Sharon Hurd to lead the Department of Agriculture and Scott Glenn to lead the Office of Planning and Sustainable Development.

Hurd has about 14 years of experience in the Department of Agriculture, most recently as business development program manager. Glenn’s past positions include heading the state Office of Environmental Quality Control and the State Energy Office.

Green on Monday also announced appointments for sheriff, insurance commissioner, coordinator on homelessness and 10 state department or department division deputies.

The 17 appointments announced Monday followed Green appointing incoming leaders for 14 state departments Dec. 1 ahead of his taking office Monday.

To date, Green has made 40 of 45 Cabinet-level appointments, including directors for every state department.

“Today’s nominees and appointments join a group of high caliber individuals with strengths in their respective fields,” Green said in a statement. “Together, the cabinet will work to make housing more affordable, bring down the cost of living, and work every day to make government more efficient through strong communication and collaboration.”

Green’s appointments Monday put two Native Hawaiian women in place to lead DLNR for the first time, according to his office.

Backing up Chang as first deputy is Laura Ka‘akua, president and CEO of the nonprofit land preservation organization Hawai‘i Land Trust.

Green’s office included in its announcement written praise for Chang and Ka‘akua from University of Hawaii at Manoa ethnic studies professor Davianna McGregor.

“Governor Green has made history with the appointment of two Kanaka Oiwi (Native Hawaiian) women, each of whom have demonstrated an aloha aina approach — loving, caring, and advocating for Hawaiian lands, in partnership with our communities,” McGregor said in the announcement. “Their appointment gives our Kanaka Oiwi community great hope that Governor Green’s administration will carry out an enlightened and caring approach to co-managing our Hawaiian lands with our Hawaiian communities.”

However, concerns over the appointment of Chang, who is a state Land Use Commission member and has been a deputy state attorney general, had been brewing prior to Monday partly due to her role as a consultant who has done work for developers seeking regulatory approvals.

David Kimo Frankel, a former Native Hawaiian Legal Corp. attorney who has recently represented the Sierra Club of Hawaii, said court filings in a case over burials at Kawaiaha‘o Church being unearthed to make way for a multipurpose building project that was later abandoned show that Chang helped the church avoid a more through archaeological review by DLNR’s State Historic Preservation Division that would add to project costs and time.

“The result of her advice was protracted litigation and the disturbance of hundreds of burials,” Frankel said in an email. “We don’t need a fox guarding the hen house.”

State department directors are subject to confirmation by the state Senate, which will hold hearings on Green’s appointees that include opportunities for public testimony.

The deputy director appointments in addition to Ka‘akua announced Monday were:

>> Katie Lambert Ducatt at DHHL.

>> Dean Hazama at the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs.

>> William Kunstman at the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

>> Kristen Sakamoto at the Department of Taxation.

>> Tammy Lee as first deputy for administration at the Department of Transportation.

>> Dre Kalili at the Department of Transportation’s Harbors Division.

>> Robin Shishido at the Department of Transportation’s Highways Division.

>> William Oku as deputy for law enforcement at the Department of Public Safety.

>> Michael Vincent as deputy for administration at the Department of Law Enforcement.

The three other appointments announced Monday were Mark “Dutch” Hanohano as sheriff at the Department of Law Enforcement, James Koshiba as the governor’s coordinator on homelessness and Gordon Ito as insurance commissioner.

Green also said he is forming advisory councils to help implement housing plans and a special team to help implement DHHL’s plan to spend $600 million appropriated earlier this year to largely expand homeownership for beneficiaries.