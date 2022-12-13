comscore Gov. Green stuffs state workers’ stockings with 2 days off
Hawaii News

Gov. Green stuffs state workers’ stockings with 2 days off

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.

Hawaii’s new governor has given out some early holiday gifts — two days of extra paid time off work — to thousands of state employees. Read more

Previous Story
Native Hawaiian fishing permit approved for Papahanaumokuakea

Scroll Up