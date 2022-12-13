comscore Japanese group buys Queen Kapiolani Hotel
Japanese group buys Queen Kapiolani Hotel

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.
  • KELLI BULLOCK HERGERT / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 The Deck at the renovated Queen Kapi‘olani Hotel. The hotel went through $35 million worth of upgrades in 2018 and has been sold for an undisclosed price.

    The Deck at the renovated Queen Kapi‘olani Hotel. The hotel went through $35 million worth of upgrades in 2018 and has been sold for an undisclosed price.

The 315-room Queen Kapi‘olani Hotel in Waikiki has been acquired by Financial Products Group Co., a financial services group in Japan that is publicly traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Read more

