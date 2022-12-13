Japanese group buys Queen Kapiolani Hotel
- By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:26 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
KELLI BULLOCK HERGERT / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019
The Deck at the renovated Queen Kapi‘olani Hotel. The hotel went through $35 million worth of upgrades in 2018 and has been sold for an undisclosed price.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree