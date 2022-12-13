comscore Parker elevated to president of A&B
Hawaii News

Parker elevated to president of A&B

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY A&B <strong>Chris Benjamin: </strong> <em>He will retain his role as Alexander & Baldwin CEO and relinquish his role as its president </em>

    COURTESY A&B

    Chris Benjamin:

    He will retain his role as Alexander & Baldwin CEO and relinquish his role as its president

  • COURTESY A&B <strong>Lance Parker: </strong> <em>Effective Jan. 1, he will assume his role as president of Alexander & Baldwin Inc. and remain its COO </em>

    COURTESY A&B

    Lance Parker:

    Effective Jan. 1, he will assume his role as president of Alexander & Baldwin Inc. and remain its COO

Lance Parker has been promoted to president of Honolulu-based real estate investment trust Alexander & Baldwin Inc. to go along with his current position as chief operating officer. He assumes his new job Jan. 1. Read more

Previous Story
Native Hawaiian fishing permit approved for Papahanaumokuakea

Scroll Up