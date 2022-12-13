comscore State partners with nonprofit group for upgrades to school playgrounds
Hawaii News

State partners with nonprofit group for upgrades to school playgrounds

  By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.
  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Pauoa Elementary School fifth graders played Monday on new playground equipment. The state Department of Education kicked off an $18 million partnership with nonprofit group Hawaii 3R's to improve public school playground equipment statewide. There are 545 playgrounds across the department's public schools and public conversion charter schools. The new initiative aims to repair, replace or add approximately 100 playgrounds.

    Pauoa Elementary School fifth graders played Monday on new playground equipment. The state Department of Education kicked off an $18 million partnership with nonprofit group Hawaii 3R’s to improve public school playground equipment statewide. There are 545 playgrounds across the department’s public schools and public conversion charter schools. The new initiative aims to repair, replace or add approximately 100 playgrounds.

