Hawaii Prep World | Sports No. 1 ‘Iolani will keep busy this week By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:34 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! No rest for the weary, indeed. Top-ranked ‘Iolani collected all nine first-place votes to remain No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 on Monday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. No rest for the weary, indeed. Top-ranked ‘Iolani collected all nine first-place votes to remain No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 on Monday. The Raiders are coming off a busy ‘Iolani Classic weekend and played Damien on Monday night in their ILH regular-season opener. ‘Iolani beat Moanalua, then lost to the nation’s No. 1 team, Incarnate Word (Mo.) on Friday. They pushed Carondelet (Calif.) hard before losing, 63-59, in the third-place game on Saturday. Guard Haylie-Anne Ohta (13.3 points per game) and center Mele Sake were selected to the All-Tournament team. After Damien, ‘Iolani plays at Kamehameha on Friday and at Maryknoll on Saturday. Konawaena remained at No. 2 after placing fifth at the ‘Iolani Classic. The Wildcats lost to South Medford (Ore.), then beat Damien and Campbell. Senior Braelyn Kauhi (16 ppg) was named to the All-Tournament squad. They resume BIIF play with a game against Christian Liberty on Friday. Maryknoll is now 10-1 and sitting at No. 3 following nonconference wins over Mid-Pacific and Mililani. The Spartans host Punahou on Wednesday, Damien on Friday and ‘Iolani on Saturday. No. 4 Lahainaluna, which won at Kamehameha-Maui, improved to 2-0 in MIL play. The Lady Lunas host Baldwin on Friday. No. 5 Punahou had last week idle and has two road games, Kamehameha on Tuesday and Damien on Saturday, to open ILH play. Campbell moved up from seventh to No. 6 after a solid showing at the ‘Iolani Classic. Guard Aliyah Bantolina (15 ppg) was named to the All-Tournament team. Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 Dec. 12, 2022 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. ‘Iolani (9) (8-2) 90 1 > lost to Carondelet (Calif.) 63-59, Saturday > next: vs. Damien, Monday, 6:30 p.m. > next: at Kamehameha, Friday, 6:30 p.m. 2. Konawaena (7-3, 1-0 BIIF) 81 2 > def. No. 7 Campbell 48-43, Saturday > next: vs. Christian Liberty, Friday, 6:30 p.m. 3. Maryknoll (10-1) 71 3 > def. Mililani 62-21, Saturday > next: vs. Punahou, Wednesday, 6 p.m. 4. Lahainaluna (5-3, 2-0 MIL) 59 4 > won at KS-Maui 46-34, Tuesday > next: vs. Baldwin, Friday, 7 p.m. 5. Punahou (6-1) 52 5 > bye > next: at Kamehameha, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. 6. Campbell (3-6) 46 7 > lost to Incarnate Word (Md.) 75-39, Thursday, > def. Moanalua 76-35, Friday > lost to No. 2 Konawaena 48-43, Saturday > next: at Nanakuli, Tuesday, 7 p.m. > next: vs. Kapolei, 7 p.m. 7. Kamehameha (8-2) 38 6 > at Sacred Hearts, Friday, 5:30 p.m., cancelled > next: vs. Punahou, Monday, 6:30 p.m. > next: at Damien, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. 8. Waiakea (7-3, 4-0 BIIF) 26 9 > won at Keaau 60-25, Tuesday > next: vs. Hilo, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. 9. Maui (5-2, 1-1 MIL) 19 10 > def. King Kekaulike 52-24, Tuesday > next: at KS-Maui, Tuesday, 7 p.m. 10. Damien (5-4) 10 8 > lost to Moanalua 60-51, Saturday > next: at ‘Iolani, Monday, 6:30 p.m. > next: vs. Kamehameha, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Also receiving votes: Moanalua 2, Hawaii Baptist 1. Previous Story Television and radio - Dec. 12, 2022