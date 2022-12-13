No. 1 ‘Iolani will keep busy this week

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

No rest for the weary, indeed.

Top-ranked ‘Iolani collected all nine first-place votes to remain No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 on Monday.

The Raiders are coming off a busy ‘Iolani Classic weekend and played Damien on Monday night in their ILH regular-season opener. ‘Iolani beat Moanalua, then lost to the nation’s No. 1 team, Incarnate Word (Mo.) on Friday. They pushed Carondelet (Calif.) hard before losing, 63-59, in the third-place game on Saturday. Guard Haylie-Anne Ohta (13.3 points per game) and center Mele Sake were selected to the All-Tournament team.

After Damien, ‘Iolani plays at Kamehameha on Friday and at Maryknoll on Saturday.

Konawaena remained at No. 2 after placing fifth at the ‘Iolani Classic. The Wildcats lost to South Medford (Ore.), then beat Damien and Campbell. Senior Braelyn Kauhi (16 ppg) was named to the All-Tournament squad. They resume BIIF play with a game against Christian Liberty on Friday.

Maryknoll is now 10-1 and sitting at No. 3 following nonconference wins over Mid-Pacific and Mililani. The Spartans host Punahou on Wednesday, Damien on Friday and ‘Iolani on Saturday.

No. 4 Lahainaluna, which won at Kamehameha-Maui, improved to 2-0 in MIL play. The Lady Lunas host Baldwin on Friday.

No. 5 Punahou had last week idle and has two road games, Kamehameha on Tuesday and Damien on Saturday, to open ILH play.

Campbell moved up from seventh to No. 6 after a solid showing at the ‘Iolani Classic. Guard Aliyah Bantolina (15 ppg) was named to the All-Tournament team.

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10

Dec. 12, 2022

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (9) (8-2) 90 1

> lost to Carondelet (Calif.) 63-59, Saturday

> next: vs. Damien, Monday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: at Kamehameha, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

2. Konawaena (7-3, 1-0 BIIF) 81 2

> def. No. 7 Campbell 48-43, Saturday

> next: vs. Christian Liberty, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

3. Maryknoll (10-1) 71 3

> def. Mililani 62-21, Saturday

> next: vs. Punahou, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

4. Lahainaluna (5-3, 2-0 MIL) 59 4

> won at KS-Maui 46-34, Tuesday

> next: vs. Baldwin, Friday, 7 p.m.

5. Punahou (6-1) 52 5

> bye

> next: at Kamehameha, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

6. Campbell (3-6) 46 7

> lost to Incarnate Word (Md.) 75-39, Thursday,

> def. Moanalua 76-35, Friday

> lost to No. 2 Konawaena 48-43, Saturday

> next: at Nanakuli, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

> next: vs. Kapolei, 7 p.m.

7. Kamehameha (8-2) 38 6

> at Sacred Hearts, Friday, 5:30 p.m., cancelled

> next: vs. Punahou, Monday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: at Damien, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

8. Waiakea (7-3, 4-0 BIIF) 26 9

> won at Keaau 60-25, Tuesday

> next: vs. Hilo, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

9. Maui (5-2, 1-1 MIL) 19 10

> def. King Kekaulike 52-24, Tuesday

> next: at KS-Maui, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

10. Damien (5-4) 10 8

> lost to Moanalua 60-51, Saturday

> next: at ‘Iolani, Monday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.