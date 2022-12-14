Letter: Biden following in Obama’s footsteps

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We now have proof that President Joe Biden is indeed serving President Barack Obama’s third term. The similarities are incredible.

Obama called an end to the Iraq War and pulled all the troops out in October 2011 (they went back in June 2014). Biden pulled all the troops out of Afghanistan in 2021 (but not yet sent them back).

In May 2014, Obama exchanged five high-ranking Taliban fighters (the Taliban Five) for one Army deserter, Bowe Bergdahl (many of the five went back to fight). In December Biden traded the world’s most dangerous arms dealer Viktor Bout, nicknamed the “merchant of death,” for a WNBA professional basketball player, Brittney Griner.

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

Earl Arakaki

Ewa Beach

