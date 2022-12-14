Letter: Late-night Waikiki no longer feels safe

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

My wife and I do some staycationing in Waikiki for a variety of reasons and in general enjoy it. But I personally enjoy it less knowing and feeling that I am staying somewhere that has become increasingly violent. Read more

I would like to feel completely safe walking late at night in Waikiki. I no longer feel that way. I know that many Waikiki residents feel even more distressed about this situation than I do.

What can be done that hasn’t already been done or talked about? I don’t know. I do know that the situation is getting more and more intolerable. Or is this our new normal, and the “intolerable” has become something we just have to live with? I would hate to believe that this is now the case.

Roman Leverenz

Aliamanu

