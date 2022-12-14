Letter: Logan needs to move on gun permits, HPD needs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was one of Arthur “Joe” Logan’s strongest proponents when he became chief of the Honolulu Police Department. Unfortunately, I am disillusioned by the rise of violent crime, especially in Waikiki, and incessant delays in approving concealed-carry permits allowing law-abiding residents to protect themselves.

In spite of his public statements, we are constantly assailed by reports of violent assaults, murders of innocent people and violent criminals being released pending trial, while HPD is already 300-plus officers under-strength (“Man assaulted by males in Waikiki died of stab wound,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Dec. 13).

What are Logan’s priorities? Is officers’ compensation being adjusted to halt the premature loss of trained officers, with retention bonuses to prevent early retirements? Is he doing everything possible to make Honolulu residents and visitors safe? Is he enabling us to defend ourselves from violent criminals? Is he attempting to increase the effectiveness of HPD, or is his goal as chief of police to increase his public profile as he positions himself for higher political office?

Katharine Cooke

Hawaii Kai

