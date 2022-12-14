Letter: Open Pearlridge early for city hall, seniors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I went to Pearlridge Center at 9:30 a.m. to renew my car registration, only to find the doors locked. The satellite city hall opens at 9 a.m. I overheard others say that to get into Pearlridge before 10 a.m., a security guard had to be located to open the doors.

Once inside, I noticed few seniors walking for exercise. I remember huge senior crowds walking when the doors opened early. Nowadays, there is no safe place like Pearlridge for seniors to walk.

Pearlridge doors should be open at 9 a.m. so the satellite city hall can be used. Also, it’s hoped that more people will walk in a safe environment like Pearlridge.

Bob Naka

Mililani

