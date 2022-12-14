Letter: Thiessen, Thomas finally see Trump for who he is

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I had to laugh at Marc Thiessen’s column (“’Terminate’ the Constitution? Trump is spinning out of control,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 9). He joins fellow hard-right conservative Cal Thomas (“Toxic Trump is a loser, and must leave the stage,” Nov. 15) in suddenly discovering that their hero, it seems, has feet of clay, a biblical reference Thomas would recognize.

These two have twisted themselves into knots excusing Trump’s lies, frauds, bigotry, name-calling, sex scandals and incendiary language. Thomas, who preaches the virtues of Christianity, seemed to believe that it was OK for Trump to break all 10 Commandments — until, gasp, Republicans started losing elections. Thiessen, who touts his connections to past Republican movers and shakers, made clear that, as long as Trump delivered hard-right justices, his every venal action and statement could be excused — until Trump publicly revealed that he actually has no respect for law, the courts or the Constitution at all.

Thiessen believes Trump has suddenly become “bat-guano crazy.” The majority of people know that Trump has always been exactly that.

Leslie Ann Munro

Aiea

