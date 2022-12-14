comscore Off The News: Hawaiians and ‘customary exchange’
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Hawaiians and ‘customary exchange’

  • Today
  • Updated 6:23 p.m.

Don’t call it “customary”: Despite testimony that there is no Hawaiian tradition of canoeing to the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands to gather up fish for subsistence, the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council (Wespac) has voted to recommend federal rules allowing “customary exchange” by private fishing trip into the protected waters and “cost recovery,” allowing for the sale of up to $15,000 in fish to recoup costs. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Put public first in any stadium deal

Scroll Up