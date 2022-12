Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For those lucky enough to have witnessed it in person, the recent eruption of Mauna Loa after a 38-year dormancy was extra-spectacular — with the bonus, of course, of Kilauea volcano's ongoing lava action.

But now, after a rare two-plus weeks of two active volcanoes, there suddenly is none; both volcanoes have ceased erupting. Scientists have put the volcanic alerts for both at “advisory” level, down from “watch” — and sulfur dioxide emissions at both have dropped to near pre-eruption background levels. It’s the calm after the lava storms.