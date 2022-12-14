Man who fatally stabbed Waikiki visitor sentenced to life in prison
- By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Oscar Cardona, found guilty of murdering California visitor Elian Delacerda, 19, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
