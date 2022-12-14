comscore Man who fatally stabbed Waikiki visitor sentenced to life in prison
Hawaii News

Man who fatally stabbed Waikiki visitor sentenced to life in prison

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Oscar Cardona, found guilty of murdering California visitor Elian Delacerda, 19, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Oscar Cardona, found guilty of murdering California visitor Elian Delacerda, 19, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Oscar Cardona, who was 21 when he fatally stabbed 19-year-old California visitor Elian Delacerda in Waikiki on June 1, 2021, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Hilarie Alomar and Amanda Nakaielua Elyse Ribao

Scroll Up