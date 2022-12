Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kamehameha Schools has named Hilarie Alomar as director of planning. Alomar holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. She is a member of the American Planning Association’s Hawaii Chapter, Lambda Alpha International and the Urban Land Institute.

The Maui AIDS Foundation has named Amanda Nakaielua Elyse Ribao as its new executive director. Ribao started volunteering at the agency as a teenager. After graduating from Kamehameha Schools Maui Campus, she received degrees in public health (epidemiology) and business administration. She began at MAF as a medical case manager and worked her way up to be director of client services.

