College bowl games will have island flavor
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:01 a.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2021
Utah defensive end Miki Suguturaga, a Punahou alum, will play in the Rose Bowl against Penn State on Jan. 2.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS / NOV. 26
San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, a Saint Louis alum, will play in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against Eastern Michigan on Tuesday.
