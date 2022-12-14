College bowl games will have island flavor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bowl season in college football kicks off Friday with the first two of 43 bowl games, including the College Football Playoff semifinals and final. At least 25 of those bowls will feature a roster with at least one player who graduated from a Hawaii high school.

Here is a look at all of those games.

Friday

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla., 10 a.m., ESPN

No. 23 Troy (11-2) vs. No. 22 UTSA (11-2)

>> UTSA: OL Ahofitu Maka, 6-3, 325, Sr., Punahou.

>> Notes: Maka played one season of junior college football before transferring to UTSA for the 2019 season. He’s started 50 games, including 49 at center, for the Roadrunners and has allowed only two sacks since the start of the 2020 season.

Saturday

Las Vegas Bowl Las Vegas, 9:30 a.m. ESPN

No. 17 Oregon State (9-3) vs. Florida (6-6)

>> Oregon State: RB Kanoa Shannon, 5-8, 195, Jr., Kamehameha.

>> Notes: Shannon joined the Beavers as a walk-on during the 2018-19 academic year. He rushed for his first career touchdown in a win over Montana State this season and has carried the ball 12 timed for 52 yards.

LA Bowl Inglewood, Calif., 10:30 a.m., KITV

Washington State (7-5) vs. Fresno State (9-4)

>> Washington State: DB Tanner Moku, 6-0, 195, So., Kamehameha; WR De’Zhaun Stribling, 6-3, 204, So., Kapolei; DL Christian Mejia, 6-3, 301, Sr., Kailua.

>> Fresno State: DL John Sniffen, 6-3, 275, Jr., Kailua.

>> Notes: Stribling, who led the Cougars in receptions (51), receiving yards (602) and receiving TDs (five), entered the transfer portal after the regular season and has already announced his commitment to Oklahoma State. Mejia, who missed a game this season to welcome the birth of his first child, had 30 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and an interception this season. Moku played mostly on special teams in 12 games. Sniffen played in two games for the Bulldogs after transferring from Allan Hancock Junior College in Santa Maria, Calif.

New Mexico Bowl Albuquerque, N.M., 2:30 p.m., KITV

SMU (7-5) vs. Brigham Young (7-5)

>> SMU: LB Isaac Slade-Matautia, 6-1, 236, Sr., Saint Louis. BYU: RB Enoch Nawahine, 6-1, 210, So., Kahuku; TE Ethan Erickson, 6-5, 230, Fr., Kahuku; OL Sione Veikoso, 6-7, 305, Fr., Kailua.

>> Notes: Slade-Matautia finished tied for third on the Mustangs with 63 tackles in 12 games and tied for second with three sacks. Erickson’s only reception in 10 games was a 14-yard TD against Utah State. Veikoso is listed as the backup at left tackle on the depth chart.

Frisco Bowl

Frisco, Texas, 4:15 p.m., ESPN

Boise State (9-4) vs. North Texas (8-4)

>> Boise State: DB Kaonohi Kaniho, 6-0, 180, So., Kahuku; S Keenan McCaddy, 6-3, 185, Fr., Moanalua.

>> Notes: Kaonohi has started 11 of 13 games and made 20 tackles with two tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick. McCaddy is redshirting this season.

Tuesday

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Boise, Idaho. 10:30 a.m., ESPN

Eastern Michigan (8-4) vs. San Jose State (7-4)

>> San Jose State: QB Chevan Cordeiro, 6-1, 190, Jr., Saint Louis.

>> Notes: In his first season since transferring from Hawaii, Cordeiro is one of seven FBS QBs to attempt at least 300 passes and throw four or fewer interceptions. He’s thrown for a Mountain West Conference-leading 2,885 yards and 20 TDs and rushed for eight more scores. He was named All-MWC second team.

Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl Fort Worth, Texas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Baylor (6-6) vs. Air Force (9-3)

>> Air Force: DL Kupono Blake, 6-2, 270, Jr., Kamehameha; DL Kalawai’a Pescaia, 6-0, 195, Sr., Kamehameha.

>> Notes: Both Blake and Pescaia are listed as backup nose guards on the defensive line. Blake appeared in three games, while Pescaia played in 10 with four starts and assisted on five tackles.

Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl Honolulu, 3 p.m., ESPN

Middle Tennessee State (7-5) vs. San Diego State (7-5)

>> San Diego State: LB Seyddrick Lakalaka, 6-1, 235, Sr., Punahou; LB Darrell Masaniai, 6-2, 220, So., Saint Louis; OL Laakea Kapoi, 6-4, 310, Fr., Saint Louis; OL Alama Uluave, 6-2, 305, Sr., Punahou.

>> Notes: Uluave earned first-team All-MWC honors and was named the Aztecs’ offensive lineman of the year at the team’s annual banquet. Uluave has played In 53 games and made 34 starts in his career. Lakalaka, the backup middle linebacker, played in all 12 games off the bench and totaled 20 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. Masaniai is listed as the backup SAM linebacker and appeared in six games.

Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl Detroit, Mich., 9:30 a.m., ESPN

Bowling Green (6-6) vs. New Mexico State (6-6)

>> New Mexico State: OL Gannon Lauer, 6-6, 285, Fr., Saint Louis.

>> Notes: Lauer redshirted this season.

Dec. 27

First Responder Bowl Dallas, 10:15 a.m., ESPN

Memphis (6-6) vs. Utah State (6-6)

>> Utah State: S Dustin Ramseyer-Burdett, 5-11, 180, Jr., Kapaa; DT Hale Motu’apuaka, 6-1, 280, Sr., Punahou; OL Sione Motu’apuaka, 6-5, 280, Fr., Millilani.

Notes: Hale Motu’apuaka appeared in all but one game in his final season with the Aggies and totaled 32 tackles with 6.5 tackles for loss. His four sacks ranks second on the team.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl Phoenix, Ariz., 5:15 p.m., ESPN

Oklahoma State (7-5) vs. Wisconsin (6-6)

>> Wisconsin: LB Nick Herbig, 6-2, 228, Jr., Saint Louis; S Kamo’i Latu, 6-0, 195, Jr., Saint Louis.

>> Notes: After winning team most valuable player honors at the team banquet, Herbig announced he will skip the bowl game and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Herbig was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection and earned second-team Walter Camp All-America honors after leading the conference with 11 sacks. He also forced two fumbles and had 15.5 tackles for loss. Latu earned Big Ten defensive player of the week honors after intercepting two passes in a game this season and finished fourth with 54 tackles, including two sacks.

Dec. 28

Military Bowl Annapolis, Md., 9 a.m., ESPN

Duke (8-4) vs. UCF (9-4)

>> UCF: OL Lokahi Pauole, 6-4, 305, Sr., Kamehameha.

>> Notes: For the second consecutive season, Pauole has started every game at right guard and earned first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors.

Holiday Bowl

San Diego, 3 p.m., KHON

No. 15 Oregon (9-3) vs. North Carolina (9-4)

>> Oregon: RB Kilohana Haasenritter, 5-8, 189, Fr., Hilo; OL Kawika Rogers, 6-5, 334, Fr., Kapaa; OL Faaope Laloulu, 6-7, 330, So., Farrington; DL Maceal Afaese, 6-4, 259, Fr., Kapolei.

>> Notes: Laloulu played 36 snaps this season with a season-high 14 against Arizona. Haasenritter carried the ball nine times over two games with a career-high 37 yards and a touchdown against Eastern Washington. Rogers redshirted this season.

Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl Bronx, N.Y., 9 a.m., ESPN

Minnesota (8-4) vs. Syracuse (7-5)

>> Syracuse: OL Austyn Kauhi, 6-5, 270, Fr., Kamehameha; OL Kalen Ellis, 6-6, 375, So., Saint Louis.

>> Notes: Ellis has started 14 games over his first two seasons, including nine this year at left guard, where he is atop the depth chart heading into the bowl game.

Cheez-It Bowl Orlando, Fla., 12:30 p.m., ESPN

No. 13 Florida State (9-3) vs. Oklahoma (6-6)

>> Oklahoma: QB Dillon Gabriel, 5-11, 203, Jr., Mililani.

>> Notes: Gabriel has had an up-and-down first season in Norman, Okla. He’s completed 62.9% of his passes (215-for-342) for 2,920 yards and 24 touchdowns with six picks and rushed for 298 yards and five TDs. He missed one game with a concussion.

Alamo Bowl San Antonio, Texas, 4 p.m., ESPN

No. 12 Washington (10-2) vs. No. 21 Texas (8-4)

>> Washington: DL Zion Tupuola-Fetui, 6-4, 249, Jr., Pearl City; OL Julius Buelow, 6-8, 311, So., Kapolei; DL Kuao Peihopa, 6-3, 304, So., Kamehameha; DL Faatui Tuitele, 6-3, 302, So., Saint Louis; RB Wayne Taulapapa, 5-11, 207, Sr., Punahou.

>> Notes: In his only season with the Huskies since transferring from Virginia, Taulapapa led UW with 779 rushing yards and was second with 10 rushing touchdowns in 12 games. He also caught 21 passes for 208 yards and a TD. Tupuola-Fetui is part of a loaded defensive end group and finished with 27 tackles and 4.5 sacks in his return from an Achilles injury. Tuitele played in every game and amassed 11 tackles and two fumble recoveries. Peihopa was suspended for violating team rules and announced he would enter the transfer portal. He committed to Hawaii. Buelow appeared in six games as the backup left tackle.

Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl Charlotte, N.C., 7 a.m., ESPN

No. 25 N.C. State (8-4) vs. Maryland (7-5)

>> Maryland: RB Challen Faamatau, 5-11, 225, Sr., Farrington.

>> Notes: Faamatau sat out the 2022 season with an injury and announced recently he was entering the transfer portal.

Sun Bowl El Paso, Texas, 9 a.m., KGMB

No. 18 UCLA (9-3) vs. Pittsburgh (8-4)

>> UCLA: WR Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, 6-1, 184, So., Campbell; WR Matt Sykes, 6-4, 200, Jr., Saint Louis; LB Darius Muasau, 6-1, 230, Sr., Mililani; OL Duke Clemens, 6-3, 302, Sr., Punahou; DL Sitiveni Havili-Kaufusi, 6-3, 282, So., Punahou.

>> Notes: Muasau was named to the All-Pac-12 second team in his one season with the Bruins after transferring from Hawaii. He finished second on the team with 77 tackles and had 2.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble. Clemens started every game at center and has now started 20 in a row at the position dating back to last year. Mokiao-Atimalala started the first three games of the season at receiver and caught 14 passes for 201 yards. Sykes caught the first and only TD pass of his career against Colorado.

Gator Bowl Jacksonville, Fla., 10:30 a.m., ESPN

No. 20 South Carolina (8-4) vs. No. 19 Notre Dame (8-4)

Notre Dame: LB Marist Liufau, 6-2, 235, Jr., Punahou; LB Jordan Botelho, 6-2, 250, Jr., Saint Louis.

Notes: Liufau appeared in every game and finished third on the team with 49 tackles and added 3.5 tackles for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery. Botelho also appeared in every game. He had 4.5 tackles for loss out of his nine total tackles with 2.5 sacks and also blocked a kick.

Dec. 31

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) Glendale, Ariz., 11 a.m., ESPN

No. 2 Michigan (13-0) vs. No. 3 TCU (12-1)

>> Michigan: WR Roman Wilson, 6-0, 185, Jr., Saint Louis.

>> Notes: Wilson played in 11 games and had 20 receptions for 272 yards and three touchdowns. He caught a TD and ran for a TD in a win over Hawaii early in the season and returned kickoffs in the Big Ten championship game against Purdue.

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) Atlanta, 3 p.m., ESPN

No. 1 Georgia (13-0) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1)

>> Ohio State: OL Enokk Vimahi, 6-4, 310, Jr., Kahuku.

>> Notes: Vimahi appeared in every game this season without making a start.

Sugar Bowl New Orleans, 7 a.m., ESPN

No. 5 Alabama (10-2) vs. No. 11 Kansas State (10-3)

>> Kansas State: DL Uso Seumalo, 6-3, 340, Jr., Molokai.

>> Notes: Seumalo played in every game for the Wildcats this season and chipped in with five tackles and two tackles for loss.

Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl Tampa, Fla., 7 a.m., ESPN2

No. 24 Mississippi State (8-4) vs. Illinois (8-4)

>> Mississippi State: DL Matai Mata’afa, 6-1, 235, Fr., Lahainaluna.

>> Notes: Mata’afa appeared in two games and announced recently that he was entering the transfer portal.

Cotton Bowl Classic Arlington, Texas, 8 a.m., ESPN

No. 8 USC (11-2) vs. No. 14 Tulane (11-2)

>> USC: OL Gino Quinones, 6-4, 285, Jr., Saint Louis.

>> Notes: Quinones has served as the Trojans’ backup left guard this season.

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif., noon, ESPN

No. 8 Utah (10-3) vs. No. 11 Penn State (10-2)

>> Utah: DE Kaeo Akana, 6-2, 206, Fr., Roosevelt; DE Miki Suguturaga, 6-4, 264, So., Punahou; LB Mason Tufaga, 6-1, 232, Fr., Saint Louis; RB Elvis Vakapuna, 5-7, 215, So., Kahuku; DL Aliki Vimahi, 6-4, 307, So., Kahuku.

>> Notes: Vimahi started nine games and compiled 13 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. Suguturaga started eight games and had 14 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack in the Pac-12 championship game against USC. Akana is redshirting this season, while Tufaga announced recently he has entered the transfer portal.