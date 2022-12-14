comscore College bowl games will have island flavor
Hawaii Grown | Sports

College bowl games will have island flavor

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:01 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2021 Utah defensive end Miki Suguturaga, a Punahou alum, will play in the Rose Bowl against Penn State on Jan. 2.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2021

    Utah defensive end Miki Suguturaga, a Punahou alum, will play in the Rose Bowl against Penn State on Jan. 2.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / NOV. 26 San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, a Saint Louis alum, will play in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against Eastern Michigan on Tuesday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / NOV. 26

    San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, a Saint Louis alum, will play in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against Eastern Michigan on Tuesday.

Bowl season in college football kicks off Friday with the first two of 43 bowl games, including the College Football Playoff semifinals and final. Read more

Kalaheo swimmer Kong kicking it, even without a school pool
Television and radio – Dec. 14, 2022

