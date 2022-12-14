comscore Campbell tops Kahuku, meets MPI for Pete Smith Classic title
Campbell tops Kahuku, meets MPI for Pete Smith Classic title

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:10 a.m.

Mizah Carreira scored 12 of his 18 points in the third quarter as No. 9 Campbell ran away with a 54-41 win over No. 7 Kahuku in the semifinals of the Pete Smith Classic on Tuesday night. Read more

