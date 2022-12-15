Letter: State will have to cover affordable housing costs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A doctor is trained to recognize the symptoms before attempting a diagnosis. Gov. Josh Green is attempting to bring back the public-private partnership for Aloha Stadium in his naïve belief that this will fulfill his affordable housing promise to voters (“Governor greenlights public-private partnership for stadium,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 11).

It’s a basic principle in any public- private partnership that the private partner is looking for profit while the public partner is looking for non- monetary benefit. In order to build affordable housing, a substantial market component is necessary for the numbers to pencil out.

As such, substantial affordable housing will not make sense for any developer unless the state makes up for it. Our new governor made a lot of promises to increase affordable housing, mitigate homelessness and make Hawaii affordable for its citizens, without understanding why we have these problems.

Government rules and regulations have costs that have caused all these problems. He needs to look in the mirror.

Carlton Chang

Kaimuki

